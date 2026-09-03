‘‘Don’t make it Kejriwal’s team’’: Manish Brahmbhatt launches Cockroach Janta Party-Democratic

Founder of Cockroach Janta Party-Democratic Manish Brahmbhatt on Thursday announced the launch of the political platform, urging volunteers to build what he described as a truly democratic and transparent national team rather than making it "Kejriwal's team". Announcing the initiative, Brahmbhatt said the platform would provide people with multiple ways to join, including social media, WhatsApp and a missed-call facility.

"We are launching Cockroach Janta Party-Democratic. For this, today we are announcing social media accounts, a WhatsApp number, and a missed call number for the nation," Brahmbhatt said. He said the organisation would focus on transparency and accountability and claimed that important decisions would be taken through a democratic process involving its members.

"Anyone who wants to join Cockroach Janta Party Democratic and supports transparency, accountability and believes that accountability should apply to the team as well, not just the government and agrees that through a democratic process, a national team should be formed to make all decisions, they can join," he said. Brahmbhatt said the initiative emerged from concerns over the manner in which the broader movement had subsequently developed. He alleged that political interests had overtaken what he described as a people's movement.

"Our only objective is that we requested them lovingly, tried to explain in every way, that this is the country's movement, the country has awakened. Understand this contribution to the country and try to form the country's team in a democratic way, form your own team, don't make it Kejriwal's team," he said. He also criticised the process through which another team was formed, alleging that volunteers were not adequately consulted and that selected individuals were given preference.

Brahmbhatt alleged that during a volunteers' meeting in Delhi, participants' mobile phones were confiscated, claiming they were told this was to prevent proceedings from being recorded. He said such actions were inconsistent with the transparency he expected from a movement that sought to challenge established political systems.

The founder also referred to earlier campaigns against corruption and said his group had supported issues rather than any particular political party. He alleged that the new platform would instead seek to raise questions against corruption and what he described as a "gutter system", irrespective of which political party or government was involved.

"Their agenda is only to defeat one party. They have no intention to speak for the people, fight, or raise their voice against a corrupt system or a gutter system, no matter which party or state it is. That is why today we are establishing the Cockroach Janta Party Democratic," Brahmbhatt said. He said the organisation would identify its national team through a democratic process and promised transparency in decision-making.

"Every decision of ours will be taken with transparency, in a democratic manner, taking everyone's opinion. This is our promise to everyone and to the country," Brahmbhatt said. He urged citizens and volunteers to join the initiative through its announced social media platforms, WhatsApp and missed-call facility. (ANI)