Kyiv in Crisis: A Winter of Resilience Amid Drone Warfare

Commuters stranded and children rushed to safety underground during school depict the dire circumstances in Kyiv due to an onslaught of drone attacks. These near-constant strikes have become a grim part of daily life.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, Kyiv has endured significant traumas. However, with the increased frequency and capability of these high-speed, more destructive drones, maintaining normalcy becomes an arduous task, especially as winter looms.

The intensified air attacks are disrupting the city's essential services and testing the resilience of its citizens. Yet, the spirit of Kyiv's residents remains unwavering, as illustrated by individuals like Bohdan and Yulianna Oliynyk, who are adapting to these escalating challenges.