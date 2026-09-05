Ukrainian military operations have reportedly claimed five lives and injured five more in the Luhansk region, which remains under Russian control. The announcement came from Leonid Pasechnik, the Russian-installed governor, who shared the news on Saturday.

Despite these reports, Reuters has not been able to independently verify the information provided by Pasechnik. The situation remains sensitive, highlighting the ongoing tension and violence in the area.

As the conflict continues to escalate, the international community watches closely, raising questions about the impact on regional stability and civilian safety.