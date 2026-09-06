High Stakes Talks: Putin and U.S. Envoys Seek Resolution in Ukraine Conflict

In a significant diplomatic move, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner for over three hours in Moscow. The discussions aimed at resolving the entrenched Ukraine conflict were deemed 'highly useful' by Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, although no breakthroughs were reported.

Putin expressed confidence in Russia's battlefield successes while reiterating the need to address the conflict's root causes. This stance has been a consistent part of Moscow's narrative since the full-scale invasion began in 2022. Recent weeks have seen intensified airstrikes, leaving front-line positions largely unchanged.

A White House official referred to the talks as 'substantive,' with future steps to be revealed soon. Meanwhile, Putin acknowledged Trump's ongoing peacemaking efforts, even as tensions persist amid divergent positions between Russia and Ukraine regarding territorial and strategic resolutions.