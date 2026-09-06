High Stakes Talks: Putin and U.S. Envoys Seek Resolution in Ukraine Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in lengthy discussions with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, exploring possible resolutions to the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Despite a lack of progress, Putin touted advancements on the battlefield and highlighted unresolved core conflict issues. Donald Trump's peacemaking efforts were acknowledged during the talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 08:24 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 08:24 IST
High Stakes Talks: Putin and U.S. Envoys Seek Resolution in Ukraine Conflict
Vladimir Putin

In a significant diplomatic move, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner for over three hours in Moscow. The discussions aimed at resolving the entrenched Ukraine conflict were deemed 'highly useful' by Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, although no breakthroughs were reported.

Putin expressed confidence in Russia's battlefield successes while reiterating the need to address the conflict's root causes. This stance has been a consistent part of Moscow's narrative since the full-scale invasion began in 2022. Recent weeks have seen intensified airstrikes, leaving front-line positions largely unchanged.

A White House official referred to the talks as 'substantive,' with future steps to be revealed soon. Meanwhile, Putin acknowledged Trump's ongoing peacemaking efforts, even as tensions persist amid divergent positions between Russia and Ukraine regarding territorial and strategic resolutions.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

Pakistan
2
Protecting Tanzania’s Children: Why Ending Corporal Punishment and FGM Is the Next Big Test

Protecting Tanzania’s Children: Why Ending Corporal Punishment and FGM Is th...

Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic IPO launch shifts toward mid-October, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic IPO launch shifts toward mid-October, sources say

Global
4
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day six

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day six

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Behind Stronger Current Accounts: How Trade and Capital Controls Can Reshape Economic Stability

Can AI Close the Productivity Gap? IMF Study Reveals What Developing Economies Need Most

Geopolitical Shocks Are Reshaping Cross-Border Investment, With Developing Economies Hit Harder

Can Digital Payments Make African Banks More Resilient? Nigeria Offers a Cautious Yes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026