High-Stakes Diplomacy: Putin's Marathon Talks with U.S. Envoys

Russian President Vladimir Putin held extensive talks with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Moscow, discussing potential resolutions to the Ukraine war. While no solutions emerged, discussions included economic issues and potential Russian-American projects. The situation remains tense as airstrikes continue from both Russia and Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 07:48 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 07:48 IST
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Putin's Marathon Talks with U.S. Envoys
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Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in over three hours of intense discussions with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, in an attempt to find a potential resolution to the ongoing Ukraine war, according to a Kremlin aide. However, no immediate breakthroughs were announced.

The talks, which involved economic and potential bilateral projects, were described as 'highly useful' by Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov. Despite the discussions, entrenched positions on both sides remain, as airstrikes from both Russia and Ukraine intensify.

The U.S. envoys are expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv, while Russia continues its military pursuit in the Donetsk region. The stakes are high as the conflict remains the deadliest in Europe since World War Two.

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