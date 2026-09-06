Germany's AfD Extends an Olive Branch

Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is expressing willingness to collaborate with any reasonable party that shares common policy positions, according to national co-leader Alice Weidel. The announcement comes on the heels of AfD's electoral surge to first place in the Saxony-Anhalt state elections, held on Sunday.

This victory marks a significant milestone for the party, reflecting a strong voter mandate for AfD's platform. Alice Weidel emphasized the expectations of their electorate during an interview with broadcaster ARD.

As the AfD celebrates its win, the party is extending an olive branch to potential allies, seeking dialogue and collaboration in the political arena.