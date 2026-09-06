The voters in the eastern German state of Saxony-Anhalt have made a significant political statement by rejecting established parties' policies of isolating the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD). According to Tino Chrupalla, the national co-leader of the AfD, the election results indicate that the electorate has dismissed the longstanding strategy of mainstream parties to maintain a 'firewall' against his party.

Chrupalla addressed the media, suggesting that the mainstream parties have been effectively ousted or at least starkly reprimanded for their refusal to engage with the AfD. He expressed confidence in the changing political landscape, stating that the mainstream parties must now acknowledge the voters’ rejection of their previous approach.

Given the political shift underscored by the election outcomes, Chrupalla urged for the recognition of the AfD's increasing influence in regional politics. As the results unfold, this development suggests a potential re-evaluation of political alliances and strategies concerning far-right politics in Germany.