Sabalenka Sprints to U.S. Open Quarter-Finals with Stellar Performance

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka breezed past American Taylor Townsend with a 6-4, 6-3 victory on Sunday to advance to the U.S. Open quarter-finals, continuing her perfect set record.

After a challenging build-up to the year's final major, world number one Sabalenka found her rhythm at Flushing Meadows, particularly in the second set against Townsend, a home-favorite. She clinched the win with a decisive backhand, cementing her position for the next round against either Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk or Czech Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova.

'She proved to be an incredible opponent, strong at the net, with amazing returns,' Sabalenka remarked post-match, acknowledging Townsend's prowess. Amidst an initially close match with early breaks from both sides at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Sabalenka's sustained focus paid off as she overcame a formidable challenge, saving a crucial break point to secure the first set and surging through the second to victory.