Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Civilians Caught in Crossfire

An Israeli airstrike claimed the lives of a man and his teenage daughter in the Gaza Strip, as reported by health officials on Sunday.

Mohamed Abu Selmia, the head of Al Shifa Hospital, stated that the strike targeted a vehicle in western Gaza City, resulting in the deaths of Youssef Akila and his daughter, Wafaa, while injuring six others. The Israeli military has yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.

A ceasefire brokered by the U.S. in October 2025 had initially curtailed significant hostilities, but persistent Israeli strikes continue, purportedly aimed at deterring Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza. Hamas has accused Israel of breaching the ceasefire and obstructing efforts to implement a broader peace plan by U.S. President Donald Trump, which includes Israeli troop withdrawals and disarmament of Hamas. Since the ceasefire, more than 1,300 Palestinians, predominantly civilians, have been killed, alongside four Israeli soldiers, according to health officials in Gaza. Hamas rarely discloses details on militant casualties.