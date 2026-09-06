AfD's Historic Surge: A Turning Point in German Politics

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) achieved a historic victory in Saxony-Anhalt's state election, marking the first time a far-right party leads at state level since World War II. Despite gaining 44.5% of the vote, forming a government remains uncertain. The result challenges Germany's established political parties and coalition dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 22:32 IST
AfD's Historic Surge: A Turning Point in German Politics

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) made significant inroads in the Saxony-Anhalt state elections, becoming the leading party with 44.5% of the vote, according to exit polls.

This marks the first instance of a far-right party seizing such power at the state level since World War Two. Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservatives fell behind with 18.5%.

The outcome sparks debates on potential coalitions, as the party faces stringent opposition due to its right-wing extremism investigations and a renewed focus on traditional values and strict migration policies.

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