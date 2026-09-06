AfD's Historic Surge: A Turning Point in German Politics

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) made significant inroads in the Saxony-Anhalt state elections, becoming the leading party with 44.5% of the vote, according to exit polls.

This marks the first instance of a far-right party seizing such power at the state level since World War Two. Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservatives fell behind with 18.5%.

The outcome sparks debates on potential coalitions, as the party faces stringent opposition due to its right-wing extremism investigations and a renewed focus on traditional values and strict migration policies.