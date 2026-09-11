Green Surge: Zack Polanski's Bid for Holborn and St Pancras

Zack Polanski of the Green Party has been confirmed as the candidate for the Holborn and St Pancras parliamentary seat. The by-election occurs on October 8 in a historically left-leaning constituency. The Green Party aims to increase its vote share from 2024, where it surpassed 10%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 15:40 IST
Green Surge: Zack Polanski's Bid for Holborn and St Pancras
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Zack Polanski, a prominent figure in Britain's Green Party, has been officially confirmed as the candidate for the upcoming by-election in Holborn and St Pancras. This constituency, once held by former Labour prime minister Keir Starmer, will witness a significant political contest on October 8.

In the previous election, an independent candidate opposing Israel's war in Gaza captured nearly 19% of the vote, but that influential figure will not be running this time. The Green Party previously garnered over 10% of the vote in 2024, aiming to boost its support further.

Labour has chosen local council leader Sagal Abdi-Wali as their contender for the by-election, adding another layer of competition to this closely watched political event.

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