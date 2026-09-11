Green Surge: Zack Polanski's Bid for Holborn and St Pancras

Zack Polanski, a prominent figure in Britain's Green Party, has been officially confirmed as the candidate for the upcoming by-election in Holborn and St Pancras. This constituency, once held by former Labour prime minister Keir Starmer, will witness a significant political contest on October 8.

In the previous election, an independent candidate opposing Israel's war in Gaza captured nearly 19% of the vote, but that influential figure will not be running this time. The Green Party previously garnered over 10% of the vote in 2024, aiming to boost its support further.

Labour has chosen local council leader Sagal Abdi-Wali as their contender for the by-election, adding another layer of competition to this closely watched political event.