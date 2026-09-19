Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’ from Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab, targets AAP

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday flagged off the BJP’s second phase of the ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’ from Fatehgarh Sahib and criticised the AAP government over the drug menace in the state.

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 19-09-2026 22:50 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’ from Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab, targets AAP
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday flagged off the BJP’s second phase of the ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’ from Fatehgarh Sahib and criticised the AAP government over the drug menace in the state. Gupta said Punjab had been promised a drug-free state within a few months in 2022, but families continued to face the impact of drug abuse. She said the issue required concrete action and accountability.

Before the event, Gupta met families affected by drugs and stressed the need to protect Punjab’s youth through education, jobs and sports. She said the fight against drugs should involve families and communities along with the government.

The BJP said four yatras will travel across Punjab, covering all 117 Assembly constituencies as part of a wider awareness campaign against drugs ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Earlier, CM Rekha Gupta visited Shri Fatehgarh Sahib Gurudwara in Punjab and said that Delhi stands with the state in its fight against the drug menace, emphasising the need to ensure the safety of Punjab and its youth.

Speaking to reporters here after paying obeisance at the Gurudwara, Gupta said that she prayed to Guru Sahib for granting strength to the people of Punjab to collectively overcome the challenges facing the state. "Today, I have come to pay my respects at the Shri Fatehgarh Sahib Gurudwara. After bowing my head in reverence at the Gurudwara today, I prayed to Guru Sahib to grant the people of Punjab the strength to collectively fight against the ongoing atrocities and the grip of the drug menace plaguing the state," Gupta said.

Gupta's visit to Punjab comes at a time when the issue of drug abuse has remained a major concern in the state, with various stakeholders highlighting the need for stronger measures to address the problem and protect young people. During her visit, the Delhi Chief Minister offered prayers at the historic Sikh shrine and conveyed her support for efforts aimed at tackling challenges affecting Punjab.

Gupta also emphasised the need for unity and collective efforts to address issues impacting society. She said that Delhi would continue to stand with Punjab and its people in this regard. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Billions Use Traditional Medicine: WHO Pushes to Close Research Funding Gap

Billions Use Traditional Medicine: WHO Pushes to Close Research Funding Gap

Global
2
Trump's Battle with the Airwaves: A Broadcast Controversy

Trump's Battle with the Airwaves: A Broadcast Controversy

Global
3
Syrian Ex-Official Sentenced for Torture in U.S. Landmark Case

Syrian Ex-Official Sentenced for Torture in U.S. Landmark Case

Global
4
Vinegar Attack on Ilhan Omar: A Symptom of Political Tensions

Vinegar Attack on Ilhan Omar: A Symptom of Political Tensions

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Oil Shocks and Unequal Trade Gains Are Widening ASEAN’s Income Divide

What If the Biggest AI Divide on Campus Has Nothing to Do With Access?

When Fossil Industries Retreat, What Happens to the Wage Structures They Leave Behind?

Protecting 30% of the Ocean Will Take More Than Drawing New Boundaries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026