"BJP’s Punjab conspiracy exposed": Sanjay Singh alleges drug trafficker Jagga was called ‘Bhai’ by BJP, being portrayed as revolutionary

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday alleged a conspiracy by the BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress to defame Punjab and undermine the Bhagwant Mann government’s campaign against drugs. Senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said Jagga Singh, whom the BJP has referred to as its “bhai”, has nine cases registered against him, including under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, while eight cases are registered against Mohan Jeet Singh.

Addressing a press conference at the AAP headquarters on Monday, Singh said that the BJP, Congress and Akali Dal are jointly hatching a deep conspiracy in Punjab. “A complete conspiracy is being planned to defame the campaign being run by CM Bhagwant Mann and the AAP government against drugs in Punjab, weaken it, stop it, and ensure that Punjab is defamed across the world for drugs,” he added.

The AAP MP added, “There are three characters in this conspiracy, Jagga Singh, Mohanjeet Singh and Gulzar Singh. The Congress, BJP and Akali Dal, without knowing the truth or conducting any investigation, are using these people and standing behind them to make bizarre statements and run campaigns against the AAP government.” Sanjay Singh said that Jagga Singh, whom the BJP and Congress are presenting as a revolutionary and claiming was running a campaign against drugs and was forced to consume poison as a result, has nine cases registered against him.

“Jagga Singh has already been convicted in four of these nine cases, and cases of rape, kidnapping and drug trafficking are also registered against him,” he added. He continued, “Two gram panchayats had formally passed resolutions against drugs, because his business was unable to operate, as he himself had been involved in the drug trade. The Congress, BJP and Akali Dal are portraying him as a revolutionary and claiming that the government is harassing him.”

The AAP MP highlighted that the second person is Mohanjeet Singh, who had shown a black flag to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. He said the Congress, BJP and Akali Dal are running a campaign claiming that this warrior fighting against drugs was brutally beaten merely for showing a black flag. The reality, he said, is that eight FIRs are registered against Mohanjeet Singh. “The third name is Gulzar, about whom it was claimed that he took his own life because of Minister Harpal Singh Cheema. The reality is that opposition parties in Punjab kept making Gulzar record videos and drove him around in a car until he made a statement against the AAP. In the first video Gulzar recorded, he did not mention Harpal Singh Cheema or the AAP. However, in a subsequent video, he named Harpal Singh Cheema. This shows that opposition parties pressured and used him, which led to his present condition,” Singh said.

He said, “I want to tell the Congress, BJP and Akali Dal not to indulge in such filthy politics and not to try to defame Punjab by making baseless and false allegations. The AAP government is running its campaign against drugs with complete commitment and is eliminating drugs.” Sanjay Singh said that he was also aware of the period when drug mafias had links with leaders of the Akali Dal and BJP. He said the Akali Dal, BJP and Congress had together conducted the drug trade in Punjab and committed the sin of delivering drugs to every village.”

Sanjay Singh claimed that under the rule of these parties, the drug trade continued to flourish and governments provided protection to drug dealers. “Punjab has also witnessed a period when, under the Akali Dal-BJP government, young children studying in high school and intermediate classes died because of drugs,” he added.

“Drugs worth Rs 20,000 crore were seized at Adani’s Mundra Port in BJP-ruled Gujarat. This was stated by the central government agency NIA. The NIA had approached the Supreme Court to oppose the bail of those arrested in connection with the drug trade. While opposing their bail, the NIA stated in an affidavit that the money from the drugs worth Rs 20,000 crore seized at Adani’s port in Gujarat was spent on training terrorists in Pakistan,” Singh said. “The NIA has submitted a written affidavit before the Supreme Court opposing bail for the accused, stating that they should not be granted bail because they were very serious criminals and the money from the drugs was being used to train terrorists in Pakistan,” the MP added.

He noted, “Gujarat has a liquor ban and alcohol is completely prohibited there, yet 100 people died after consuming poisonous liquor, while PM Narendra Modi and Nitin Nabin did not utter a single word. In neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, 105 people died after consuming poisonous liquor in Aligarh, but not a single BJP leader said a word.” Therefore, he said, BJP leaders should not try to defame Punjab, because the entire country knows them and they will be exposed across the country.

Singh concluded by highlighting that the Akali Dal, BJP and Congress have themselves run the largest drug trade in Punjab. If any party has genuinely taken action against it, he said, it is the AAP and the Bhagwant Mann government. “If these parties want to speak openly about this issue, we will do so, but we will not allow them to defame Punjab. Those who themselves are disgraced and against whom cases of rape, kidnapping and drug trafficking are registered are being used by these parties for politics, with the parties standing behind them,” he said. (ANI)