"Two traitors": Congress targets CEC, BJP as political face off over SIR controversy intensifies

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari launched a scathing attack on the BJP and the Election Commission over the ongoing row surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), alleging collusion between the two and describing it as "treason" against the Constitution and democracy. Responding to a question on Rahul Gandhi's remarks urging Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to become a "government witness," warning that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah would face investigation once the government changes, Tiwari accused the BJP of shielding the Election Commission.

"The BJP is defending the Election Commission shamelessly," he said. "It seems the reins of both are intertwined. If one goes against the other, the second stands in their defence because they are the ones who did it. So this is a union of two criminals. And I definitely want to say that their crime is against the country's constitution, against the country's democracy, and this is what treason is called. These two traitors, together," he said, alleging that Modi and Shah had "robbed democracy" with the alleged help of Gyanesh Kumar, while naming Election Commissioners Joshi and Sandhu as "witnesses" to the process.

"They feel that the trial hasn't started, but they should know that it has started in the court of the people. And the punishment the public gives is above any law," he said, adding that public anger against the BJP had "erupted" over what he called a 'betrayal of trust'. About the Election Commission's clarification that changes to ACE Net data and Form 6 had been made unanimously and in accordance with the law, Tiwari pointed to internal dissent within the Commission itself as proof of wrongdoing.

"When 3 members are in the Election Commission, 2 members, 14 times in 10 months, are accusing the Chief Election Commissioner of taking illegal, unconstitutional, and undemocratic steps. Then what testimony is needed for that? What evidence is needed? The Bharatiya Janata Party is protecting them and shamelessly making statements," he said. He also said Rahul Gandhi had anticipated the current controversy and has been trying to bring it to light for 3 years now, has been proven.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhihas labelled the reported irregularities in the Election Commission as "Vote Chori" and "treason," and announced that the issue will figure prominently at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on September 29. The Election Commission clarified that internal technical notes and written queries are standard procedure in a multi-member body. It assured that all final decisions regarding the SIR process were taken unanimously and have full legal sanction. Gandhi has repeatedly targeted the ECI over SIR, alleging vote chori since the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. (ANI)