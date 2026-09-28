Delhi HC issues notice to Health Ministry Secretary on plea alleging non-compliance of order on RML Medical College building

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to the Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, on a contempt petition alleging non-compliance with an earlier Division Bench order concerning the construction of the permanent medical college building at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML Hospital). Justice Neena Bansal Krishna directed the respondents to file a compliance report within four weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on January 6, 2027.

The contempt petition has been filed by Social Jurist, a civil rights group, alleging that the authorities have failed to comply with the Division Bench’s order dated July 22, 2026, which had directed the authorities concerned to consider a representation dated June 22, 2026 and take a decision and such action as may be warranted under law, “with expedition.” The court had also directed that the decision be communicated to the petitioner. Appearing for Social Jurist, Advocate Ashok Agarwal submitted that the matter concerns the commencement and completion of construction of the permanent medical college building at ABVIMS/RML Hospital and alleged that despite sanction of Rs 472.96 crore, construction had not commenced.

According to the contempt petition, the amount was sanctioned and approved by the Government of India on February 17, 2024. The petitioner has alleged that despite the sanction, construction activity had not commenced at the project site. The petitioner had earlier approached the authorities after claiming that an RTI response dated June 13, 2026 showed that construction work on the medical college building had not started. The Delhi High Court thereafter disposed of the writ petition on July 22, directing the authorities to consider the representation and take an appropriate decision and action in accordance with law.

The contempt plea states that Social Jurist subsequently sent a copy of the High Court’s order to the authorities on July 24, 2026, seeking compliance. A further communication was sent on August 14 alleging continued non-compliance. The petition relies on an email trail showing that on August 14, the Health Ministry Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava forwarded the communication to Joint Secretaries Vijay Nehra and Ghulam Mustafa with the direction “For necessary action.” The matter was subsequently forwarded to the Ministry’s Legal Cell and thereafter to the concerned section for necessary action.

The petitioner has alleged that despite these communications, no decision on its June 22 representation was communicated to it and construction had not commenced. It has therefore sought initiation of contempt proceedings against the concerned officials. The contempt petition, however, contains allegations by the petitioner, and the respondents are yet to file their compliance report pursuant to Monday’s order.

The High Court has now granted the respondents four weeks to place their compliance report on record and will consider the matter further on January 6, 2027. (ANI)