Karnataka seeks State-specific flexibility in Coastal Zone Management Plan, Western Ghats ESA

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has urged Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav to address the State’s concerns over the revision of the Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) and the proposed notification of the Western Ghats Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA). In a letter to Yadav, Shivakumar sought his intervention in ensuring that Karnataka’s specific ecological, livelihood and developmental concerns are taken into account while finalising the two environmental frameworks.

On the CZMP, the Chief Minister said the State Government had received representations from fishing communities, coastal residents, local bodies, public representatives and other stakeholders regarding inaccuracies in the approved plan, particularly concerning CRZ classification, survey boundaries, existing settlements, fishing infrastructure and traditional livelihood areas. He said the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada have unique ecological, cultural and livelihood characteristics, with thousands of families dependent on traditional fishing, fishery-allied activities, coastal agriculture and long-established coastal settlements.

Karnataka has sought survey-number-wise verification of CZMP maps using authenticated revenue records, latest satellite imagery and ground verification. The State has also sought appropriate recognition for traditional fishing and fishery-related infrastructure, including fish landing centres, boat repair facilities, net-mending areas and fish-processing facilities. The State has further requested protection for long-established coastal settlements and community structures by permitting appropriate repair, reconstruction and improvement within the CRZ framework.

Karnataka has also sought suitable treatment for traditional coastal land-use systems and other unique geographical features, wherever justified, besides consideration of community-oriented tourism and livelihood facilities permissible under the CRZ notification with appropriate environmental safeguards. The Chief Minister referred to the experience of Goa, stating that its CRZ framework demonstrates that State-specific circumstances can be accommodated without compromising environmental safeguards.

On the Western Ghats ESA, Shivakumar reiterated Karnataka’s concerns over the inclusion of agricultural lands, plantations, human habitations and livelihood areas within the proposed ecologically sensitive zone. The State has proposed survey-number-wise physical verification and scientific ground-truthing before finalisation of the ESA notification. Shivakumar said a letter detailing these concerns had also been sent to the Prime Minister.

Importantly, the Chief Minister clarified that Karnataka was not seeking dilution of protection for ecologically sensitive areas, including mangroves, sand dunes, turtle nesting habitats and other CRZ-I areas. The State, he said, was seeking accurate mapping, scientific delineation and a balanced regulatory approach that protects both the coastal environment and the livelihoods of traditional communities. He requested that Karnataka’s consolidated proposals for revision of the approved CZMP be subjected to detailed technical scrutiny, GIS-based examination and authenticated ground verification.

He also sought State-specific flexibility within the CRZ framework for traditional fishing communities, existing settlements and legitimate livelihood infrastructure. Regarding the Western Ghats ESA notification, the Chief Minister urged the Centre to finalise it only after completion of the State’s proposed physical survey, consideration of the recommendations of the High-Level Committee and consultation with the Karnataka Government.

Shivakumar said an approach based on scientific, cadastral and field-level verification would strengthen both environmental conservation and sustainable livelihood security. (ANI)