Democracy is bigger than every individual; those who destroy it will be punished: Rahul Gandhi after INDIA bloc meet

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said INDIA bloc leaders were personally committed to ensuring that "the people who have destroyed Indian democracy are punished," and the opposition will work to "make serious changes in the country" over the next few months. Speaking after the INDIA bloc coordination meeting in New Delhi, Gandhi said, "It is the personal commitment of all INDIA leaders that we are going to ensure that the people who have destroyed Indian democracy are punished. It doesn't matter how senior they are, who they are; Indian democracy is bigger than every single person in this country."

The Congress MP added, "There was also a feeling in the room that the opposition has been quite successful in putting a cross to the people of India that elections are stolen, that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have destroyed democracy, and there is a new sense of resistance, particularly among young people, that what is going on in India is wrong and needs to be stopped." Addressing opposition leaders, Gandhi described them as the "collective defenders of the Indian Constitution" and expressed that it is an honour to work together. "We are confident that over the next few months, we will make serious changes in the country," he said.

After the meeting, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had announced a series of protests against the Election Commission and alleged threats to democratic institutions, saying opposition parties would work together in a coordinated manner. Kharge said discussions continued for nearly three-and-a-half hours, with leaders from various parties sharing their views and agreeing to fight together.

"Discussions continued for around three-and-a-half hours. Many leaders expressed their views. Uddhav Thackeray ji and Hemant Soren ji also shared their views. Everyone has decided to fight together in a united manner," Kharge said. Kharge alleged that institutions were being weakened and accused the Election Commission of being influenced by the government. He alleged that elections were being won through unfair means and claimed that the democratic functioning of opposition parties was being disrupted.

He announced a nationwide protest programme, saying that INDIA bloc leaders would hold a "Save Democracy March" at the district level from October 2 to October 8. He further said that opposition MPs would march to the Election Commission on October 6, while opposition leaders would meet President Droupadi Murmu in the second week of October to raise concerns over alleged institutional issues. Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing the press conference, said that the opposition would continue to protest till Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns. She also demanded PM Modi's resignation.

“It is publicly known that Gyanesh Kumar is a thief, a dacoit. He has hijacked the EVMs. Our demand is that if Gyanesh Kumar does not resign, this protest will continue for a long time. The Prime Minister must resign immediately. We will save democracy. We want your support, students, youth and journalists," Banerjee said. With the opposition unrelenting on the issue, the stage is set for a bitter political fight, especially with 5 states going to the polls in 2027. (ANI)