As Delhi Police beefs up security, activists call for people to "come as citizens, not party representatives" at Jantar Mantar

The Left student organisations and members of civil society have renewed their call for the Jantar Mantar protest against the Election Commission on Friday. Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan who is among those who had supported the protests, called on people to join at Jantar Mantar as citizens and not as representatives of political parties or organisations, amid heightened security in central Delhi. In a post shared on X, Bhushan said the protest was against the "hijacking" of democracy by Gyanesh Kumar and his "handlers", while stressing that the demonstration was not partisan.

"Today’s protest at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere in the country is a citizens protest against the hijacking of our democracy by Gyanesh Kumar and his handlers. Though many organizations and parties have endorsed the call, it is not a partisan protest," Bhushan said. He urged participants to attend the protest in their individual capacity and without displaying posters or symbols of any political party or organisation.

"People should come as citizens and not as representatives of a party/organisations and without any poster of their party/organisation," he said. Calling it a peaceful protest on Gandhi Jayanti, Bhushan appealed to participants to maintain peace even in the event of provocation.

"It is a peaceful protest on Gandhi Jayanti. So people must remain peaceful despite any provocation. They should sit on Satyagraha if the police forcibly stops them," he said. Meanwhile, Delhi Police imposed a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, ahead of the proposed demonstration against CEC Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Police have denied permission for the protest.

Under the order, assemblies of five or more persons, processions, demonstrations, picketing, dharnas, shouting of slogans and making speeches are prohibited without prior written permission. The order also bans the carrying of firearms, banners, placards, lathis, swords, sticks, brickbats or similar articles. Citizens and visitors have been advised to strictly comply and refrain from any unauthorised gathering. Speaking to reporters, DCP New Delhi Sachin Sharma said, "Section 163 of the BNSS is in force in New Delhi, and protests, demonstrations, marches and similar activities are not permitted. Preventive arrangements have been made, and everyone is requested to follow the law and cooperate with the police."

"As Section 163 is in force, people are advised not to come to the area for protests or demonstrations. Necessary circulars, notifications and public awareness messages regarding roads and Metro services are being issued," he said. Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel and a riot control vehicle have been deployed at Jantar Mantar, and barricades have been put up on roads leading to the area. Additional security personnel have been sought from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in view of the expected turnout, police sources said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has closed entry and exit gates at 11 stations until further notice, including Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Lok Kalyan Marg, INA, Chawri Bazar, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg and New Delhi. Interchange facilities will remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, New Delhi and Central Secretariat. Members of left student organisations and civil society have called for the protest at Jantar Mantar, claiming that the EC and specifically the CEC Gyanesh Kumar were hijacking democracy. The Congress party's youth wing has also called for a march to the Election Commission office as the party begins its 4-day-long agitation against the EC. (ANI)=

The agitation was triggered by a report in The Indian Express, which said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months to decisions and procedures related to the SIR exercise and other electoral matters. Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday appealed to people to reach Jantar Mantar at 10 AM. "Let's go to Jantar Mantar 2 October 2026 10 AM," she posted on X.

In a video message, she said, "When India became independent in 1947, the most important right we received was the right to vote. But today, the BJP is trying to snatch that right away from us through Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. If the right to vote is in danger, it means our democracy is in danger." AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleged that 1.37 crore names had been deleted from electoral rolls in the name of SIR. "In the country, the names of 1 crore 37 lakh people have been deleted in the name of SIR. This is not a small number. There is a deep conspiracy to influence elections across the entire country by Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and Gyanesh Kumar," he said.

"Reach Jantar Mantar to protect India's democracy. Reach Jantar Mantar to remove Gyanesh Kumar, the vote thief," he added. (ANI)