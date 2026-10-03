Pargat Singh has never run away from challenges, will face Punjab's challenges well: Wife Warinderpreet Kaur

Warinderpreet Kaur, wife of newly appointed Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Pargat Singh, on Saturday welcomed the Congress leadership's decision to appoint him to the post and said he has never shied away from challenges. Speaking about his appointment, Warinderpreet Kaur said that Punjab presents several challenges for everyone, but Pargat Singh has faced difficult situations throughout his life and would take on the latest challenges with the same determination.

"Challenges are definitely present in Punjab for everyone. But Pargat Singh has never run away from challenges, nor has he ever been afraid. Being a sportsperson, he has faced challenges throughout his life. So this time too, he will face these challenges very well," she said. Her remarks came after the Congress appointed Pargat Singh as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect, replacing Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

The appointment was announced by Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal on October 3. The party also appreciated the contributions of outgoing PPCC president Raja Warring. Pargat Singh subsequently thanked Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Punjab Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot and other senior leaders for entrusting him with the responsibility.

In a post on X, Pargat Singh said he would work with "complete dedication and commitment" to strengthen the Congress in Punjab and serve the people of the state. Pargat Singh, a former Indian hockey captain and Jalandhar Cantonment MLA, has had a long association with competitive sport before entering politics. His wife referred to his sporting background while expressing confidence that he would approach his new political responsibility by taking on challenges rather than avoiding them.

The Congress's change of leadership in Punjab comes ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with Pargat Singh now taking charge of the state party organisation. (ANI)