"CEC Gyanesh Kumar must resign": Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad at Delhi protest

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, alleging he was undermining the Constitution and democracy through actions affecting the fundamental right to vote. “The reason we are sitting on protest here continuously is that we want CEC Gyanesh Kumar to resign. He is actively working to undermine this country's Constitution and democracy,” Gaikwad told ANI here on Tuesday.

She alleged that Kumar, who holds a constitutional post, was taking steps to revoke the fundamental right to vote, which she said was granted by the Constitution. “From the very constitutional office he holds, he is taking steps to revoke the fundamental right to vote--a right granted by the Constitution--which is wrong. That is why we are here,” she said.

Moreover, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge questioned the demand for mass deletion of voters, saying INDIA bloc leaders should also present letters allegedly written by their leaders and corporators seeking deletion of thousands of names from electoral rolls. Speaking on the INDIA bloc protest, Kharge said the Election Commission should examine whether such requests for mass deletions were legal.

“When they go to the Chief Election Officer, I would request them to also show letters from their leaders, their corporators; they have asked for mass deletions on their letterheads. What gives them the authority to ask for mass deletions after an SIR, that too thousands in number?” Kharge said. He said while individual errors could occur in electoral rolls, seeking deletion of thousands of voters in a particular constituency raised questions.

“I can understand if there is a mistake here and there, but you're asking them to delete 5,000-7,000 votes in a particular constituency, targeting a certain section with pre-printed forms,” he said. Kharge said the INDIA bloc leaders should present the documents and seek clarification from the Election Commission on the legality of such requests.

“So let them show that also and ask if that is legal or illegal,” he said. After being detained during a protest demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar earlier, INDIA bloc MPs left the New Police Lines in Kingsway Camp, with Congress MP Pawan Khera warning that Kumar would “regret” refusing to meet the protesting opposition and asserting that the “trouble” had only just begun.

“The trouble has only just begun. Gyanesh Kumar will regret not meeting us. Watch what happens next,” Khera told ANI on Tuesday. Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav said the Opposition’s fight would continue until CEC Kumar resigns.

“This battle has only just begun. On the very first day, the entire Opposition, united under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, marched to the Election Commission to demand the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. It is our constitutional right to peacefully raise our demands. The manner in which Rahul Gandhi was stopped and detained is completely unacceptable, and this fight will continue until Gyanesh Kumar resigns,” Yadav said. (ANI)