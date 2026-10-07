Entire country demands Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation: Kejriwal says AAP backs movement against "Vote Chori" 

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has extended its support to the nationwide movement against alleged 'Vote Chori', with the party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. During his three-day visit to Goa, he stated that the entire country was now united in demanding the CEC’s resignation.

Referring to the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive, the AAP chief said genuine voters were being deleted from electoral rolls while fake voters were being added and that the elections were being won through this process. He emphasised these developments had made a mockery of democracy. During a media interaction at the airport, Kejriwal stated, “I am in Goa for the next 3 days and have several meetings lined up with different people and party workers. But I want to say that there is a demand at the national level for CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation; the entire country is now coming together for it.”

“Over the past few years, it is now coming to light that whatever elections PM Modi has won were won only and only by getting genuine voters’ names deleted from the electoral rolls and adding fake voters through SIR. This is absolutely wrong and against democracy. They have, in a way, made a mockery of democracy. Therefore, we support this demand, and Gyanesh Kumar should resign immediately," he asserted. Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) clarified that no political party had sought an appointment with the poll panel until 4 pm, after INDIA bloc leaders marched towards Nirvachan Sadan to protest against the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In a statement issued after the Opposition protest, the ECI said Delhi Police informed it around 4 pm that a delegation of about 240 MPs, led by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, wanted to meet the Election Commissioners and submit a memorandum at the Parliament House Annexe. The poll panel said it considered the proposed venue and the manner in which the meeting was sought “unusual” in view of its established protocol.

“Earlier, during the march of certain political parties towards the Election Commission, it was learnt through the media that some Members of Parliament wished to meet the Commission along with their delegation. With regard to today's developments, it is clarified that, till 4.00 PM today, no political party, through its representatives, had sought an appointment for a meeting with the Election Commission,” the ECI stated. “Thereafter, at around 4.00 PM, information was received from Delhi Police that a delegation of MPs, led by the Hon'ble Leader of the Opposition, Shri Rahul Gandhi, wished to meet the Commission and submit a memorandum,” the statement read.

The Election Commission said it later considered sending its most senior executive officer to the venue to receive the memorandum from the Opposition MPs, but the offer was rejected. (ANI)