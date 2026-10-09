"Rahul Gandhi crossed all limits": BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi slams INDIA bloc for 'misrepresenting' talks with President

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Friday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA bloc, accusing them of "misrepresenting" their meeting with the President Draupadi Murmu to suit their political narrative. Addressing the media here, Trivedi alleged that Rahul Gandhi has a "malicious pattern" of targeting constitutional institutions and claimed that the Congress leader has "crossed all limits."

"Today, the President granted an audience to leaders of the INDIA alliance. Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA alliance leaders—who have been staging absurd and baseless protests for several days—have made a statement regarding the President that is not only bizarre but reeks more of political manoeuvring than truth," Trivedi said. The BJP leader strongly dismissed the INDIA bloc's claims following the meeting, asserting that dragging the highest constitutional office into partisan politics is deeply unfortunate.

"Their claim that the President accepted their allegations exposes the malicious pattern Rahul Gandhi has been following—trying to make every constitutional institution in the country a victim of his politics. Today, it appears he has crossed all limits," he added. Taking a swipe at the unity within the opposition camp, Trivedi remarked on the demeanour of other alliance leaders present alongside Gandhi during his briefing.

"Only someone present inside the meeting could reveal what actually transpired; however, as Rahul Gandhi spoke, the body language and facial expressions of the leaders standing beside him clearly suggested that his words likely bore no relation to the truth," Trivedi remarked. Further targeting the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, the BJP MP recalled past controversies involving Gandhi and other constitutional authorities.

"Rahul Gandhi has a history of this; he has previously had to offer an unconditional apology for lying about the Supreme Court. He has consistently levelled baseless allegations against the Chief Election Commissioner, and today, he misrepresented his conversation with the President to suit his political agenda. This is deeply unfortunate and reveals the extent to which the Congress party has stooped," Trivedi concluded. Earlier, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday said he was "shocked and stunned" when President Droupadi Murmu accepted the opposition's allegations of 'vote chore' rather than denying it amid the ongoing protest of alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. After meeting the President, he said, "The main thing is that I expected the President of India to deny that 'vote chori' was taking place. I expected her to say that India has a free and fair electoral system. I was shocked and stunned that the President of India accepted what we said".

Regarding the President's response during their interaction, Rahul Gandhi said, "I sat in quite an unbelievable meeting. First, we took a memorandum to the President of India. In that memorandum, we clearly stated that the Prime Minister, HM Amit Shah, and CEC Gyanesh Kumar had conspired to destroy Indian democracy. The President in no way denied what we said, questioned what we said, or argued what we said. She accepted our statement and then told us that we needed to provide her with proof of 'election chori'. I said that the evidence of 'election chori' is known to the entire country. State after state has been stolen. The 2024 election was stolen, and yet the President wants us to submit proof to her. This same group of people will be very happy to present the evidence of 'election chori' that we have collected to the President of India when she is ready to accept it..." The high-voltage political drama unfolded in two distinct phases: the fiery agitation and march by opposition MPs before entering the presidential estate, followed by explosive declarations after a 10-member delegation submitted a formal memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu.

Prior to the delegation's entry into Rashtrapati Bhavan, opposition leaders gathered at Vijay Chowk and Central Hall, hitting out at the central government and the Delhi administration over heavy security deployments, metro station closures, and internet shutdowns across the capital. (ANI)