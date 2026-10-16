"Congress will sink itself, drag INDIA down with it too": UP BJP chief slams Rahul Gandhi for resorting to chaos for "Regime Change"

Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Pankaj Chaudhary on Friday criticised the Congress and the INDIA bloc, accusing them of seeking to bring about regime change through alleged unrest instead of relying on constitutional and democratic processes. In a post on X, Chaudhary said elections were the democratic means of changing governments and questioned the opposition's approach amid its electoral setbacks.

"In a democracy, the way to achieve 'Regime Change' is through elections. The Congress and the INDIA alliance are unable to win elections. So, will they now resort to chaos for 'Regime Change'? Does Rahul Gandhi want to bring Anarchy to the country?" Chaudhary wrote. He further accused opposition parties of attempting to create unrest and drew a comparison with developments in Bangladesh, alleging that they were unwilling to pursue political change through constitutional means.

"The anarchy of the mentally bankrupt INDIA alliance will be recorded in history in black letters," he said, adding that the Congress would also adversely affect its alliance partners. The political war of words escalated sharply following recent opposition protests, remarks by activist-advocate Prashant Bhushan regarding regime change, and controversial comments by student leader Neha Bora drawing parallels to political movements in Bangladesh.

Senior ruling party figures, including Union Ministers like Rajnath Singh and state leadership, have accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his broader political ecosystem of engineering "Bangladesh-style" disruptions. The BJP argues that instead of waiting for regular electoral mandates, the opposition is attempting to bypass constitutional processes and incite public unrest. The Congress party and its INDIA bloc allies have strongly refuted these claims. They maintain that peaceful demonstrations and raising questions, such as addressing concerns over electoral roll revisions (Special Intensive Revision (SIR) are fundamental democratic rights. Furthermore, the opposition has accused the ruling administration of weaponising state machinery to suppress legitimate dissent and deflect public scrutiny.

In a separate remark during his visit to Ayodhya, Chaudhary highlighted the importance of voters in strengthening the country's democratic system and called attention to the role of young people in nation-building. "The greatest strength of the world's largest democracy is its voters. The responsibility of building this nation rests on your shoulders. Today's youth are well educated, ask questions, reason things out and are more aware of their future," he said.

Chaudhary's remarks come amid continued political exchanges between the BJP and opposition parties over electoral politics, democratic institutions and the nature of political protests. The BJP has repeatedly criticised the Congress and its allies over their opposition to government policies, while opposition parties have raised concerns on various political and governance issues. (ANI)