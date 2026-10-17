TVK will secure MPs in 2029 LS polls, extend full support to INDIA bloc: TN Minister P Viswanathan

Ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan on Saturday highlighted the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) national expansion plans, asserting that the party would win seats in the upcoming parliamentary polls and continue to grow its political footprint across the country. Speaking to reporters, Viswanathan reaffirmed TVK’s alignment with the opposition INDIA bloc, emphasising that the party’s strength will translate into key national support.

"The TVK is currently in power in Tamil Nadu. It is in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections that the party will secure MPs. Its strength and influence will grow in the future, and it will then extend its full support to the INDIA alliance. That is our position. I do not see anything beyond that," said Viswanathan. Viswanathan noted that TVK leaders, including Campaign Management General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna and Propaganda Secretary A Rajmohan, represented the party in a recent joint protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities.

“Ministers Aadhav Arjuna and Rajmohan represented the TVK at the protest held against the Union government. During the protest, they stated that the TVK and the Congress were like a double-barreled gun and that the TVK would extend its full support to the INDIA alliance," added Viswanathan. Highlighting the political synergy during the demonstration, the Minister stated that TVK representatives likened their relationship with the Congress party to a "double-barreled gun" committed to opposing the Union government.

Earlier, in its first participation in an agitation seeking the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, on October 15 joined the Congress-led INDIA bloc’s protest in Chennai against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists. Among those participating were TVK leader and School Education Minister A Rajmohan, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president and MP Thol Thirumavalavan, and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko.

While speaking to ANI during the protest, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader SS Balaji said, "... When the CJP raised their voice against Dharmendra Pradhan for his resignation, it came out very soon... At the end of the day, justice prevails, and democracy wins. You have several national parties in the INDIA bloc. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, the number of parties is limited, and they (the TVK) have expressed their interest in joining the Tamil Nadu INDIA bloc... When the INDIA bloc meets at the national level, they will give their consent to the official entry of the TVK, but the TVK has joined the INDIA bloc..." (ANI)