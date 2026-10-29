“Why is PM not speaking on stealing of democracy?” asks Congress's Gaurav Gogoi, questions Modi’s remarks on MLC elections

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on MLC elections, asking why he was not speaking on what he described as the “stealing of democracy”.

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2026 12:06 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 12:06 IST
“Why is PM not speaking on stealing of democracy?” asks Congress's Gaurav Gogoi, questions Modi’s remarks on MLC elections
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on MLC elections, asking why he was not speaking on what he described as the “stealing of democracy”. “Why is the PM not speaking on the stealing of democracy? We have heard what the Union Home Minister had to say. Why can't the PM speak on this most important observation? Instead, he is speaking on MLC elections,” Gogoi told ANI here.

Congress MP Manish Tewari criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on the MLC election results, saying that comparing elections with different contexts and electoral colleges was not becoming of someone holding the office of the Prime Minister. “Every election has a different context. The scope of the MLC elections and their electoral college are entirely distinct. Therefore, comparing one election to another in this context is not becoming of someone holding the office of the Prime Minister,” Tewari said in Chandigarh.

Reacting to the BJP padyatra led by party president Nitin Nabin, Tewari questioned its purpose and alleged that 13 crore people had been disenfranchised. “What is the purpose of their padyatra? If they were to restore the voting rights of 13 crore people who have been disenfranchised, the situation would normalise on its own. It is a strange irony that those in government—who are the very ones responsible for this situation—are now organising a padyatra merely to gloss over the issue,” he said.

Earlier, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Thursday called for an end to MLC elections held in graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies, alleging that money plays a major role in the electoral process. He also questioned how candidates are selected. "The candidates that get elected in such elections (one with graduates' and teachers' constituencies), you ask them about the exchange of money and how candidates are brought. This is an election of money. Such elections should be stopped," Singh told ANI.

The senior Congress leader clarified that the opposition’s demand for paper ballots was intended for direct popular elections, not MLC polls that follow a preferential voting system, where votes are counted in multiple rounds before the final result is declared. "This is certainly a ballot box election, but it is a preferential vote. One vote is counted three times, and only then does the result come out, whereas in a ballot box election, the votes cast by whoever are counted right then. So we were not demanding elections of this kind," Singh said.

His remarks came in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post on social media hailing the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates in the MLC elections, viewing the outcome as a reaffirmation of the people's trust in the ruling coalition. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Healey seeks to steer UK through 'difficult moment' with low-key budget

Healey seeks to steer UK through 'difficult moment' with low-key budget

Global
2
US costs of Iran war rise to over $47 billion, according to Pentagon estimate

US costs of Iran war rise to over $47 billion, according to Pentagon estimat...

Global
3
Israeli exit polls show deadlock, point to setback for Netanyahu

Israeli exit polls show deadlock, point to setback for Netanyahu

Global
4
El Salvador rushes some 1,000 troops to Haiti after gang ambush, source says

El Salvador rushes some 1,000 troops to Haiti after gang ambush, source says

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Manure, Mushrooms and More: How Organic Waste Could Power Farms and Feed Their Soil

What Keeps People Using Fintech Despite Fraud Risks?

Fear of AI Replacing Jobs Could Have an Unexpected Outcome: More Workplace Innovation

AI Knows What to Say, Not What to Feel: The Growing Problem of Artificial Empathy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026