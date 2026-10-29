"The fight is in people's court": Congeress leader Kumari Selja on importance of INDIA bloc's November 1 rally

Ahead of the INDIA bloc’s mega rally scheduled for November 1, Congress leader Kumari Selja reiterated the demand for Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Another Congress MP, Mallu Ravi, highlighted the results of the recent MLC elections, citing victories by the Samajwadi Party in Varanasi and the Congress in Nagpur. Speaking about the INDIA bloc’s rally, Selja said the fight over democracy and voting rights must be taken to the people, adding that the bloc wanted to explain the importance of impeachment to the country.

"The fight is in the people's court. Democracy is the people's right. The right to vote is the people's. It is every citizen's. Earlier, we had said that the process should proceed. Gyanesh Kumar should himself resign. That was the demand. On the matters that have come up in the Election Commission, he should have resigned. But he is not resigning, so we want to put this in front of the country: how important an impeachment is and why it should be done," Selja said. Meanwhile, Congress MP Mallu Ravi referred to the results announced for 28 MLC seats over two days, claiming that the INDIA bloc had won 10 seats, while two independent candidates were also elected.

Ravi said the Samajwadi Party had won two MLC seats in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defeating the BJP. He noted that the Samajwadi Party is an ally of the Congress in the INDIA bloc and described its victories as wins for the alliance. He also highlighted the Congress victory in Nagpur, which he described as significant given the city’s association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and senior BJP leaders, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

"The Samajwadi Party won two MLC seats in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defeating the BJP. The Samajwadi Party is a partner of the Congress party in the INDIA alliance. Therefore, when our alliance partners win, it is also a victory for us. Nagpur is the headquarters of the RSS and is also associated with senior BJP leaders, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Despite the presence of these prominent BJP leaders, the Congress won an MLC seat in Nagpur," Ravi said. (ANI)