1st Test: Jomel Warrican's five-wicket haul helps West Indies bowl out Bangladesh for 272

Bangladesh suffered a dramatic batting collapse on the second morning of the first ICC World Test Championship Test against the West Indies, losing their last seven wickets for just 59 runs to be bowled out for 272.

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 19:07 IST
1st Test: Jomel Warrican's five-wicket haul helps West Indies bowl out Bangladesh for 272
West Indies players celebrating (Photo: ICC Website). Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh suffered a dramatic batting collapse on the second morning of the first ICC World Test Championship Test against the West Indies, losing their last seven wickets for just 59 runs to be bowled out for 272. Resuming the day at 213/3, Bangladesh were undone by the West Indies' left-arm spin duo of Jomel Warrican and debutant Joshua Bishop, who combined to claim seven wickets between them.

Bishop triggered the collapse by dismissing Shadman Islam shortly after the opener completed his third Test century. Shadman scored 105 runs before departing, while Towhid Hridoy, who had retired hurt on the opening evening, managed to add little after returning to the crease, falling to Bishop for 42. Warrican breached Mehidy Hasan Miraz's defence, while Shamar Joseph removed Nayeem Hasan and Hasan Mahmud in quick succession. Warrican then wrapped up the Bangladesh innings by dismissing Taijul Islam and Shoriful Islam off consecutive deliveries, finishing with figures of 5/53.

In reply, the West Indies made a positive start despite Brandon King falling after edging a delivery from Hasan Mahmud through to substitute wicketkeeper Jaker Ali. John Campbell and Tagenarine Chanderpaul steadied the innings, adding 61 runs for the second wicket. Campbell took an attacking approach and found the boundary regularly, benefiting from two dropped chances early in his innings.

However, Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed Campbell after the rain break in the final session, giving Bangladesh an opening to regain control. Taijul Islam then struck twice in the same over, removing Kavem Hodge and Amir Jangoo as the West Indies slipped from 90/1 to 97/4, losing three wickets in quick succession.

Chanderpaul and Justin Greaves subsequently steadied the innings with an unbeaten 37-run partnership, preventing further setbacks before play was called off early due to rain and bad light. Chanderpaul remained unbeaten on 43, including six fours, while Greaves was not out on 15. The West Indies reached 134/4 at stumps, trailing Bangladesh by 138 runs with six first-innings wickets remaining. (ANI)

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