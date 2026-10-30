Anant Singh says ready to surrender by Dec 1 after SC cancels bail, blames Neeraj Kumar of "orchestrating" case

Expelled Janata Dal (United) MLA Anant Kumar Singh on Friday said he would surrender before the court by December 1, in compliance with the Supreme Court's direction cancelling his bail in the Dularchand Yadav murder case. He also accused newly elected JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar of orchestrating the case against him. Reacting to the Supreme Court's order, Singh said he had faith in the judiciary and would abide by its directions, expressing confidence that he would be granted bail again.

"We will surrender. The court is not our enemy; whatever the court has decided is acceptable to us. The court will grant us bail again later. We have faith in the judiciary. We always had faith, and we still have faith today," Singh told reporters in Patna. Asked when he would surrender, the Mokama MLA said, "Why should I surrender early? I have full faith in the court and the judiciary. On whatever date is designated for me, I will be present in court."

He confirmed that he would appear before the court on December 1. Singh subsequently levelled allegations against Neeraj Kumar, claiming that the JD(U) MLC was behind the legal action against him and had ensured that his name was included in the Dularchand Yadav murder case.

"This incident was orchestrated by Neeraj Kumar. First, from 3 kilometres away, he got my name added to the Dularchand murder case. After that, when I had been on bail here for six months, Neeraj took the case to Delhi. We only found out after everything had already transpired. They never issued any notice or informed us of anything; they did everything behind the scenes," he alleged. Asked whether he believed the Supreme Court's decision was the result of Neeraj Kumar's opposition, Singh said, "No, we don't believe that. You people claim the government did it--we don't accept that. Neeraj did it."

When asked about Neeraj Kumar's remark, "That is for him to deal with; it is his own affair. I do not pay any heed to such people," Anant Singh responded, "Then consider it to be God's role, if no human played a part in it." Recounting the events surrounding the murder on October 30, 2025, Singh claimed that he was campaigning for votes when his convoy crossed paths with a vehicle carrying Dularchand Yadav, who was supporting a Jan Suraaj Party candidate.

"During the election, we were out asking for votes. There was a Jan Suraaj candidate, and Dularchand was in that vehicle. As we were returning after campaigning, we crossed paths with Dularchand on the road. After that, he went his way, and we went ours. When we had travelled about 4 to 5 kilometres, news spread that a clash had erupted right where we had just eaten," he said. He further alleged that the murder had been orchestrated to implicate him in the case and claimed that false witnesses had been brought forward.

“Neeraj got Dularchand murdered himself. He orchestrated it to immediately implicate Anant Singh and send him to jail. He brought false witnesses from his own locality, made them testify,” Singh alleged. He maintained that he had learnt about Yadav's murder only after returning from campaigning in another village.

According to the FIR registered at Ghoswari police station, Singh and his aides allegedly dragged Yadav out of his vehicle, shot him in the leg, assaulted him and ran him over with an SUV. Singh has denied the allegations and earlier claimed that Jan Suraaj supporters had attacked his convoy first. The expelled MLA also linked the developments to his recent expulsion from the JD(U), alleging that the party leadership had acted under Neeraj Kumar's influence.

"The party claims we opposed the party--we did not oppose the party, we opposed Neeraj," he said, referring to his campaign for Jan Suraaj candidate Anuj Kumar Singh against the JD(U)'s official nominee Neeraj Kumar in the Patna Graduates' constituency MLC election. He also expressed confidence in former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, claiming that the developments would not have occurred had the JD(U) leader been in good health and actively involved in party affairs.

"I firmly believe that had Nitish Kumar ji been in good health and conscious of things, this would never have happened. The party wouldn’t have tossed me out like a fly from milk. Now that they have expelled me, the party will reap what it sows. They will struggle even to open their account," Singh said. Asked if the matter was a political vendetta, he said, “No, it isn’t politics. It is personal. It’s Neeraj. And the party backed Neeraj.”

Singh said he would not approach any political leader for intervention in the case and would follow the court's directions. "I will not go to anyone regarding this matter. Nowhere at all. Whatever the court directs, I will abide by the court's word. If the court summons me, I will go to court," he said. On the multiple cases against him, Singh said, “Deceitful people keep implicating me, and I keep getting justice from the courts. By count, there may be 60 or 70 cases. When the judges examine the facts, they will deliver justice to me. I have done nothing wrong.”

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court cancelled the bail granted to Singh by the Patna High Court on March 19, 2026, and directed him to surrender before the authorities on or before December 1. A division bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and PV Varale observed that the High Court had erred in granting bail without adequately considering the gravity of the offence and Singh's criminal antecedents. The bail order had been challenged by Neeraj Kumar, the grandson of the deceased.

The JD(U) recently expelled Anant Singh and his wife, Neelam Devi, for six years, citing anti-party activities. Following the action, the state government removed Neelam Devi from her position on the State-Level Programme Implementation Committee and withdrew her Minister of State rank and entitlement to an official bungalow. The party has also approached Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar seeking Singh's disqualification under the Anti-Defection Law. (ANI)