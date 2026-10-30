Neeraj Chopra’s VEL Sports Management signs Asian Games medallist, national record holder Pooja

VEL Sports Management, an initiative built on the vision of Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, has signed Indian high jumper Pooja, who has already made her mark with an Asian Games bronze and a National Record. The association will see VEL support her sporting development, career management and commercial opportunities as she looks to scale new heights, according to a press release.

Under the association, Chopra’s sports management initiative will support Pooja across her professional journey, encompassing sporting development and training support, commercial representation, brand partnerships and endorsements, contract negotiations, media and personal branding, and long-term career planning. The integrated approach will enable Pooja to focus on her performance while VEL helps her navigate the wider professional and commercial aspects of her career. Pooja said she was delighted to partner with VEL Sports Management, adding that her focus remains on improving as an athlete, representing India and achieving bigger milestones in high jump. She said she hoped to inspire young athletes and looked forward to VEL's support in her sporting and professional journey.

Pooja said, “I am delighted to begin this partnership with VEL Sports Management. My focus has always been on improving as an athlete, representing India and achieving bigger milestones in high jump. Coming from Haryana, like Neeraj sir, I feel a special sense of pride in representing our country and hope to inspire more young athletes to dream big. I look forward to having VEL support me across my sporting journey and help me explore the right opportunities as I continue to work towards my goals. I am excited about this next chapter and determined to keep pushing my limits and making India proud,” she said. Himani Mor, Managing Director, VEL Sports Management, said, “We are delighted to welcome Pooja to VEL Sports Management. She has already demonstrated tremendous promise, and we are confident that with the right support and opportunities, she can reach even greater heights and continue making the country proud. Our vision at VEL is to build a strong support system around athletes, helping them focus on their sporting ambitions while unlocking opportunities for professional and commercial growth. Neeraj has always been deeply passionate about giving back to the sporting community, and VEL is an extension of that belief. Having seen his commitment to Indian sport up close, I share his ambition to create meaningful opportunities for athletes. We look forward to helping Pooja build on her achievements and take the next steps in her journey.”

A rising force in Indian athletics, the Haryana-born high jumper won bronze in the women’s high jump at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya and set a new Indian national record of 1.93m while winning Gold at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships in Hong Kong earlier this year. At just 19, Pooja has already established herself as one of India’s most promising young athletes, with further milestones in her sights. Built on Neeraj Chopra’s vision of giving back to Indian sport, VEL Sports Management aims to provide athletes with the professional guidance and opportunities needed to build sustainable careers. Through this association, VEL will work towards helping Pooja build on her achievements and continue progressing towards her ambitions on the international stage. (ANI)