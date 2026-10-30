"I do not pay heed to such people": Newly elected JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar on SC cancelling Anant Singh’s bail

Newly elected Janata Dal (United) MLC Neeraj Kumar on Friday reacted to the Supreme Court cancelling the bail of Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh in connection with the murder of Dularchand Yadav, saying that the matter was for Singh to deal with and that he did not pay heed to "such people". Speaking to ANI in Patna, Neeraj Kumar said, "That is for him to deal with; it is his own affair. I do not pay any heed to such people."

The Supreme Court on Friday cancelled the bail granted to Anant Singh in the murder case of Dularchand Yadav and directed him to surrender before the authorities on or before December 1. A division bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PV Varale observed that the Patna High Court had erred in granting bail without adequately considering the grave nature of the offence and Singh's criminal antecedents.

The bail order had been challenged before the Supreme Court by Neeraj Kumar, the grandson of Dularchand Yadav. The case relates to the murder of regional strongman Dularchand Yadav on October 30, 2025, during an election-related clash in Mokama. Yadav was supporting Jan Suraaj Party candidate Piyush Priyadarshi during the campaign when his supporters allegedly clashed with Anant Singh's convoy.

According to the FIR registered at Ghoswari police station, Singh and his aides allegedly dragged Yadav out of his vehicle, shot him in the leg, assaulted him and ran him over with an SUV. Singh, however, had claimed that the incident was part of a political conspiracy and alleged that Jan Suraaj supporters had attacked his convoy first. Anant Singh was arrested by Bihar Police on November 1, 2025, and lodged in Beur Central Jail. Despite being in custody, he went on to win the Mokama Assembly seat on a JD(U) ticket. The Patna High Court granted him bail on March 19, 2026, following which he was released from prison.

The Supreme Court's order comes amid a political rift between Anant Singh and the JD(U). The party recently expelled him and his wife, Neelam Devi, for six years over alleged anti-party activities. Anant Singh had openly campaigned for Jan Suraaj candidate Anuj Kumar Singh against JD(U)'s official nominee Neeraj Kumar in the Patna Graduates' constituency MLC election. He was also accused of making remarks against the party leadership.

Following the expulsion, the state government removed Neelam Devi from her position on the State-Level Programme Implementation Committee, withdrawing her Minister of State rank and official bungalow entitlement. The JD(U) has also petitioned Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar seeking Anant Singh's disqualification under the Anti-Defection Law. (ANI)