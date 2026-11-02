AAP Rebel leaders to join BJP ahead of 2027 Punjab Assembly Polls

In a major setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) months ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections, rebel AAP leaders, including Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra and Chetan Singh Jouramajra, are set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). They reached the BJP headquarters in Delhi for the formal joining event.

ANI | Updated: 02-11-2026 11:45 IST | Created: 02-11-2026 11:45 IST
AAP Rebel leaders to join BJP ahead of 2027 Punjab Assembly Polls
Rebel AAP leaders at BJP headquarters Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), just months ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections, their rebel leaders, including Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra and Chetan Singh Jouramajra, are set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). They reached the BJP headquarters in Delhi for the formal joining event. This comes after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suspended two other MLAs, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra and Chetan Singh Jouramajra, for alleged anti-party activities. Following their suspension, both leaders resigned from the party. AAP stated it would petition the Assembly Speaker to disqualify their legislative membership.

Meanwhile, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh announced his resignation from the Punjab Legislative Assembly on Monday. Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh was suspended from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on June 29, 2025.

In an X post addressed to the people of Amritsar, Singh said he would remain indebted to them "until my last breath" for their love and respect. He called for a collective effort to rise above "the politics of lanes and ribbon-cutting" and to bring Punjab, which he described as "trapped by drugs, extortion, gangsterism and corruption", back to being a progressive state.

"Working together with you to formulate a forward strategy, I will aim to ensure clean politics and transparent administration," Singh said, adding, "My sole purpose is 'Punjab First.' Apart from this, I will have no personal interests." This comes amid preparation for the 2027 Assembly Elections as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday announced its first list of 40 candidates, naming Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from Dhuri, Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura and Minister Sanjeev Arora, who is currently in jail, from Ludhiana West.

The list also includes several other ministers, including Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Balkar Singh from Kartarpur, Jai Krishan Singh Rouri from Garhshankar, Kulwant Singh from S A S Nagar, and Labh Singh Ugoke from Bhadaur. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
California governor asks US judges to resist Trump attempts to seize ballots

California governor asks US judges to resist Trump attempts to seize ballots

Global
2
Horse racing-Sovereignty returns to win Breeders' Cup Classic

Horse racing-Sovereignty returns to win Breeders' Cup Classic

Global
3
Trump says Flavio Bolsonaro can stay in US 'as long as he wants' 

Trump says Flavio Bolsonaro can stay in US 'as long as he wants' 

Global
4
Motor racing-Ocon denies 'physical altercation' as Hirakawa replaces him as reserve driver with Haas

Motor racing-Ocon denies 'physical altercation' as Hirakawa replaces him as ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Change Transforming the Ocean: Can Seafood Giants Protect Our Food Supply?

Is AI Making Work Feel Harder? Your Prompting Habits Could Be Part of the Explanation

Learning Crisis Grips Philippines as 99% of Grade 10 Students Fall Below Proficiency Standards

Why Asia-Pacific Must Fix Digital Trade Rules Before Small Businesses Miss Out on Future Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026