AAP Rebel leaders to join BJP ahead of 2027 Punjab Assembly Polls

In a major setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), just months ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections, their rebel leaders, including Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra and Chetan Singh Jouramajra, are set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). They reached the BJP headquarters in Delhi for the formal joining event. This comes after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suspended two other MLAs, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra and Chetan Singh Jouramajra, for alleged anti-party activities. Following their suspension, both leaders resigned from the party. AAP stated it would petition the Assembly Speaker to disqualify their legislative membership.

Meanwhile, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh announced his resignation from the Punjab Legislative Assembly on Monday. Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh was suspended from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on June 29, 2025.

In an X post addressed to the people of Amritsar, Singh said he would remain indebted to them "until my last breath" for their love and respect. He called for a collective effort to rise above "the politics of lanes and ribbon-cutting" and to bring Punjab, which he described as "trapped by drugs, extortion, gangsterism and corruption", back to being a progressive state.

"Working together with you to formulate a forward strategy, I will aim to ensure clean politics and transparent administration," Singh said, adding, "My sole purpose is 'Punjab First.' Apart from this, I will have no personal interests." This comes amid preparation for the 2027 Assembly Elections as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday announced its first list of 40 candidates, naming Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from Dhuri, Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura and Minister Sanjeev Arora, who is currently in jail, from Ludhiana West.

The list also includes several other ministers, including Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Balkar Singh from Kartarpur, Jai Krishan Singh Rouri from Garhshankar, Kulwant Singh from S A S Nagar, and Labh Singh Ugoke from Bhadaur. (ANI)