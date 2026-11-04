"Objection not rooted in religion:" BJP's Ameet Satam on Bombay HC order on Dia Mirza's Diwali firecracker video

Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam on Tuesday denied communal politics behind the removal of a Diwali firecracker awareness video featuring actor Dia Mirza. He emphasised that his objection was not directed against her religion, creed, or caste, but was based on what he alleged were links to anti-India forces. Addressing his remarks on the Bombay High Court judgment regarding the video, Satam stated that the party will study the remarks of the court and the context in which they were made.

"We will certainly study the court's remarks and the context in which they were made. However, I would like to clarify that any objection raised against an individual is not based on their caste, creed, or religion. Rather, it is entirely based on that person’s alleged links to anti-India forces, anti-national elements, or the 'tukde-tukde' gang. Furthermore, the question is whether an individual harbours sympathy for elements attempting to incite chaos; therefore, any objection raised against a person is not rooted in religion, caste, or creed," said Satam. He further asserted that institutions like the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) should conduct thorough due diligence regarding individuals they reach out to for assistance on public initiatives.

"Whether it is the BMC or any other institution, one must conduct thorough due diligence regarding anyone they associate with, seek help from, or reach out to for assistance. One should carry out proper checks and necessary inquiries about such individuals, and exercise utmost caution. If background checks are conducted diligently, such incidents can be avoided in the future," added Satam. Satam's remarks came after the Bombay High Court instructed the BMC to re-upload the awareness video featuring actor Dia Mirza, urging people not to burst firecrackers on public streets during Diwali.

During the hearing, a bench comprising Justice Girish Kulkarni and Justice Neela Gokhale expressed displeasure over the remarks made by certain political leaders. The Court stated that it was troubled by such comments from these politicians, and further reminded them that India is a secular nation.

Following the Bombay HC judgement, the opposition parties in Maharashtra welcomed the court's ruling. Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar welcomed the court's intervention, accusing the BJP of engaging in religion-based politics.

"We welcome the court's decision. The way the BJP has engaged in politics here in the name of religion is wrong. If you look at the videos, individuals like Madhuri Dixit and a cricketer also participated; the BMC provided them with the data or script, and they simply read it out for the video. Yet, an MLA named Satam (Amit Satam) chose to target only Dia Mirza. This reflects a malicious form of politics—one based on caste or religion—which is what Satam attempted to pursue. That is why this is wrong. I commend the High Court and express my gratitude to them for making the correct decision, with due regard for the Constitution," Pawar told ANI. NCP(SCP) spokesperson Anish Gawande demanded an apology from Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam for the attitude adopted towards Dia Mirza.

"I welcome the High Court’s decision. The Court has made a very straightforward point clear: the government—and the BMC in particular—cannot take action against individuals simply because their views happen to be in opposition to the government. They are, after all, equal citizens of this country. Ajinkya Rahane expressed the same sentiment as Dia Mirza; yet, while you did not remove Ajinkya Rahane’s post, you did remove Dia Mirza’s. Such cowardly and petty behaviour must come to an end. I believe that the Mumbai BJP Chief—who adopted a very harsh and intolerant stance while criticising Dia Mirza—as well as Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde—who framed the issue of air pollution as a case of 'Hinduphobia'—should both offer an apology..." Gawande told ANI. The controversy erupted after the BMC featured Dia Mirza in a public awareness campaign encouraging citizens to celebrate an eco-friendly and pollution-free Diwali amid concerns over Mumbai's air quality.

The campaign was launched following a directive from the Bombay High Court concerning air pollution in the city. It featured video messages from several public figures, including Dia Mirza, Madhuri Dixit, Nishigandha Wad and cricketer Ajinkya Rahane.

However, after objections from some senior political leaders and social media users, the BMC removed Mirza's video from its social media platforms while retaining the messages featuring the other celebrities. Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam had objected to the BMC featuring the actress in its campaign. Taking to X, he wrote, “We don't need lessons on how to celebrate #Diwali from @deespeak. Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture.”

Responding to the criticism, Dia Mirza told ANI, “Why should anyone be critical of a video that the Honourable Bombay High Court and BMC have made me record in the public interest? Air Pollution is an area of concern, and all efforts to reduce pollution should be welcomed because it's a matter of public health.” However, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasised that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had the authority to decide what content should be retained or removed from its social media platforms.

Speaking to reporters, the Maharashtra CM said, "This is a very small issue. I believe the High Court may have expressed its opinion, but the matter has not even gone to the High Court. Deleting the video was the Mumbai Municipal Corporation's decision. The authority that manages the social media handle has the right to decide what content should be retained and what should be removed," he said. "Dia Mirza may be a good actress, but she is not a major political figure in the country. Anyway, I feel these issues are not at my level," he added. (ANI)