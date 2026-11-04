"Trump controls Modi”: Rahul Gandhi renews debate dare, says he can prove PM a “desh-drohi” in 5 minutes

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday renewed his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a face-to-face debate, claiming that he could prove within five minutes that the Prime Minister was a 'desh-drohi' (traitor) and was being controlled by US President Donald Trump. Addressing the Congress party's 'Insaaf Rally' in Sangrur, Gandhi said that PM Modi would not agree to sit across the table with him for a debate, adding that the Prime Minister could choose anyone as the judge and decide the venue for the discussion.

"Yesterday, I challenged Narendra Modi to a face-to-face debate. He can make anyone he wants the judge for this debate. I guarantee the nation that Narendra Modi cannot sit before me. I can guarantee that within five minutes of the debate starting, I will prove that Narendra Modi is a 'desh-drohi' and Donald Trump controls him," Gandhi said. Referring to Prime Minister Modi's remarks accusing Congress leaders of being traitors, Gandhi said he was ready to debate the allegations in any setting, including a television studio. He also suggested that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat or industrialist Gautam Adani could be appointed as the judge for the discussion.

"Narendra Modi says that Congress members are traitors. So I directly challenged him, saying, 'Look Modi ji, you come here.' Come anywhere. Sit with me. Let's debate. There will be a table in the middle; you sit on one side, and I'll sit on the other. Whoever you want to be the judge, make them the judge. If you want to make Mohan Bhagwat the judge, do that. If you want to make Adani the judge, make him sit right in front of you. It doesn't matter," he said. Gandhi further alleged that the Prime Minister would not accept his debate challenge, claiming that he was not being allowed to speak freely in Parliament.

"All their leaders are saying that you should have a discussion in Parliament. Brother, you mute my mic in Parliament. You don't let me speak in Parliament," he said. Responding to Gandhi's remarks on Tuesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that demanding answers also meant being willing to hear the government's response. She accused Gandhi and his party of walking out of Parliament during discussions and questioned their commitment to parliamentary debate.

"Demanding answers also carries an obligation to hear them. There have been several occasions when you and your party have walked out of Parliament while the government was responding to your allegations. How do you claim to be so eager for a debate when you don't even stay to hear the other side?" she wrote in a post on X. Sitharaman also accused the Congress and the INDIA bloc of repeatedly disrupting parliamentary proceedings, resulting in the loss of entire sittings.

Referring to a mock Parliament exercise recently held at the Congress President's residence, the Finance Minister said that the exercise was more a "mockery of Parliament" than a "mock Parliament". "You found the time and enthusiasm for that exercise. Surely, the real Parliament deserves at least as much," she wrote.

Responding to Gandhi's allegations, Sitharaman asked him to present specific claims backed by evidence rather than make a series of accusations. She said that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha was expected to demonstrate seriousness and responsibility while raising issues. Meanwhile, targeting the Prime Minister over the India-US trade deal, Gandhi further alleged at the Sangrur rally that PM Modi had signed the agreement under pressure from US President Donald Trump without informing the Union Cabinet or bureaucrats. He claimed that the deal had compromised the interests of India's farmers, small and medium industries, and data.

"Within 5 minutes, Narendra Modi signed the US deal. He didn't even inform the cabinet. He didn't tell any bureaucrat either. Trump threatened him, and he signed the US deal. He handed over everything--India's farmers, small and medium industries, and data—all to Trump," Gandhi alleged. He also claimed that Trump had repeatedly spoken about stopping the India-Pakistan conflict, while Prime Minister Modi remained silent on the issue. Gandhi linked the developments surrounding the US trade deal to the legal proceedings involving industrialist Gautam Adani in the United States.

Gandhi alleged that the Adani case was closed in the US following the trade deal, describing it as evidence supporting his allegations against the Prime Minister. "What I'm saying, you can go check on Google. There was a case on Adani... US deal happened after the US deal. In America, Donald Trump got the Adani case closed. What could be bigger proof than this?" he said.

Calling on people to support the Congress in Punjab, Gandhi said that the state needed a government capable of tackling drug abuse, creating employment opportunities, strengthening small and medium industries and protecting farmers. "Give Punjab a Punjab government. Give it a Congress government. Give it a government that fights drugs, fights addiction, and wipes drugs out of here. Create jobs, strengthen small and medium industries, and stand with farmers 24 hours a day. Give them MSP and protect them. Give us this kind of government. Support this government," he said.

Gandhi concluded by reiterating his challenge to PM Modi, asking him to come forward for a face-to-face debate without fear. "Modi ji, come on, don't be afraid. Wherever you want to debate, I am ready. Come on, sit in front of me and we'll settle the score once and for all," he said.

The latest challenge comes after Gandhi on Tuesday launched a poll on social media platform X, asking young Indians whether they wanted to see an open debate between him and the Prime Minister. In his post, Gandhi tagged senior BJP leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, urging them to convince PM Modi to accept the challenge.

The confrontation follows Gandhi's earlier allegations that PM Modi became and remained Prime Minister with foreign assistance and that India's financial system was controlled and supported by foreign forces. (ANI)