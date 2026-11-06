Siddaramaiah to skip tea meeting called by Rahul Gandhi, cites prior engagements in Hassan

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah cancels tea meeting called by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, citing prior engagements in Hassan.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2026 12:14 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 12:14 IST
Siddaramaiah to skip tea meeting called by Rahul Gandhi, cites prior engagements in Hassan
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah meets Congress MP and LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in Delhi (Photo/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
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Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is unlikely to attend the  meeting called by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, citing prior engagements in Hassan. Siddaramaiah has informed the party that he would be unable to attend the meeting due to a pre-scheduled programme in Hassan today.

President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress, BK Hariprasad and Chief Minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar will attend the tea meeting called by the Congress leder. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to visit Hassan on Friday to attend the annual Hasanamba festival and seek darshan at the historic Hasanamba Temple.

The annual Hasanamba Temple Jatra Mahotsava in Hassan, Karnataka, is currently underway. The historic, Hoysala-era temple opened its doors on October 29, 2026, and will conclude the festivities on November 11, 2026. Earlier, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Lok Sabha LoP and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday to discuss the fallout from an alleged fake sting operation video targeting him.

The closed-door meeting took place on Monday (November 3), at 10 Janpath (residence of Sonia Gandhi) in New Delhi. Siddaramaiah was accompanied by his son, Karnataka Urban Development Minister Yatindra Siddaramaiah. He also had earlier discussions with AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal and party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Meanwhile, an investigation into the alleged sting video operation targeting former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, which is circulating on social media, has prima facie found that the allegations are part of a fabricated and deliberately constructed narrative.

In a press note, the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, said a comprehensive investigation is underway into the creation, recording, possession, transfer and subsequent dissemination of the alleged sting video of Siddaramaiah, which has seen widespread media coverage and public speculation. "The evidence gathered so far prima facie indicates that the allegations of sexual abuse portrayed in the video is part of a fabricated and deliberately constructed narrative. The statements recorded and evidence collected during the investigation thus far, do not substantiate the occurrence of any such incident as depicted in the video," the police said.

Police said all individuals appearing in the video related to the alleged sting operation of Siddaramaiah have been identified and extensively examined, some on multiple occasions. Their statements and the evidence collected so far, prima facie, show that the allegations made or implied in the recording about any individuals mentioned in the video are false and concocted. (ANI)

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