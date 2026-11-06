Cyclone Arnab aftermath: Heavy devastation in Ganjam’s Aska Market as floods leave traders, residents counting losses

The aftermath of Cyclone Arnab has left Aska market and surrounding areas in Ganjam district reeling, with continuous flooding keeping the entire marketplace submerged for three days and causing heavy financial losses to local businesses and residents. The cyclone hit the coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, causing severe loss of life and property.

Odisha PCC President BC Das visited the affected area and spoke to villagers about the difficulties they are facing. "I have been going around since yesterday. Based on all the information I have gathered so far from the entire Ganjam district, the damage exceeds five thousand crore rupees," he told ANI. Calling for a long-term approach, Das said the focus must be on recovery, including fixing drainage systems.

"A proper plan is required. It is not enough to simply compensate for the damage that has already occurred while ignoring the long-term, permanent recovery needed for the future," he said. He urged the government to ensure complete recovery while putting safeguards in place to prevent such devastation from recurring.

"You need to provide adequate financial assistance," he added. ​With floodwaters receding, traders are left counting their losses as damaged stock is being sold off at throwaway prices. Garments originally priced around Rs 400 are being forced out at a mere Rs 100 to Rs 150.

Local garment trader Sarat Ghadei shared that despite running a small shop, his losses have mounted to Rs 5 to Rs 6 lakh. Larger commercial establishments across the market have suffered exponentially higher damages. "It’s a disaster; the water rose fifteen feet here. Goods worth four hundred rupees are being sold for one hundred and fifty. ...What else can we do? If we don’t sell them, they’ll just rot completely. In the end, we’d have to throw them into the river," he said. ​The scale of the disaster is underscored by the fact that even concrete houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana were completely inundated.

Residents fled to higher ground to save their lives, echoing the grim sentiment. "Lives were saved, but livelihood and belongings were lost," a local said. Local fisherman Paresh Nayak recounted that his newly built concrete home, constructed with financial assistance of ₹2 lakh under the PM Awas scheme, was entirely submerged by the floodwaters.

"We rely on our small businesses and livelihoods to feed ourselves; it will take us four or five years to recover. The Prime Minister and the Chief Minister should look after our settlement...We were inside the house when it flooded. People from the village helped us get out—they rescued the elderly, as well as the women and children from our home and the rest of the settlement," he told ANI. Locals have raised serious concerns over rampant unauthorised constructions over a local drainage channel. The blockade of the natural water flow has turned artificial waterlogging into an annual menace during heavy downpours.

Nayak said, "It (water) came from the back. There is a path for water to flow into the river, but houses were built right in that path. Because of these houses, the water couldn't reach the river and instead spilled over into our area, where we have our farmlands." Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi earlier called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and discussed the post-cyclone situation in the state, relief and restoration efforts, and measures to strengthen disaster-resilient infrastructure.CM Majhi also expressed gratitude to the Centre for its continued support to the state.

Earlier, an eight-member Central Inter-Ministerial Team visited Odisha from November 2 to 4 to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Arnab, the Union Home Ministry said. (ANI)