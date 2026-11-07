"Explain to people of Telangana": BRS's Ravula Sridhar slams State govt over 3-year delay in Kaleshwaram repairs

Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS) party Spokesperson Ravula Sridhar on Saturday criticised the Telangana State Government over the repair work of the Kaleshwaram project and demanded that a reasonable explanation be given to the people of the State for the prolonged delay. Speaking to ANI, he underlined that farmers are mostly impacted due to the delay in the repair work.

"Finally, after a delay of nearly three years, the Telangana Congress government has decided to undertake repairs to the damaged portions of the barrages of the Kaleshwaram project. However, the government should explain to the people of Telangana why such a prolonged delay occurred. What caused the delay in carrying out the repairs? The biggest impact of this delay has been on the people of Telangana, particularly the farmers," he said. He said that people are facing a water shortage due to the El Niño effect, and if the government had repaired the project, the water shortage would not have occurred. He demanded that the government explain the issue.

"The impact of El Niño is now being felt across the state. More than 365 mandals are reportedly facing drought conditions. There is no contingency plan from the government. Had these barrages been restored earlier, this situation could have been avoided. We would certainly have been in a better position in terms of irrigation and drinking water availability. Everything could have been taken care of properly. However, this prolonged delay has caused immense suffering to the state. The government must now act sincerely, restore the project immediately, and bring it back into public use," he said. Earlier on October 24, Sridhar targeted the Congress government over the governance of the state following the El Niño meeting.

He alleged that CM Revanth Reddy is giving more priority to political activities of the Congress party rather than finding a solution to the issue. Speaking to ANI, Sridhar claimed that instead of instilling confidence in the public over the management of the weather phenomenon, Chief Minister Reddy is allegedly scaring citizens over El Niño.

He emphasised the Chief Minister's responsibility to ensure that issues related to El Niño are sorted out in the state. "Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is focusing more on the political activities of the Congress party rather than focusing on solutions to the issues arising out of El Nino. Simple meetings and speeches on El Niño are not going to be enough. As a Chief Minister, he's supposed to give the confidence to the people of Telangana that they are going to properly manage the future problems. But instead, he's actually threatening the people that, you know, you are going to face problems and all that. The Chief Minister and government are there to see that the problems are sorted out, that there are solutions to be found, and we should give confidence instead of, you know, threatening them, rather, scaring them," said Sridhar. (ANI)