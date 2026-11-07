Former Madurai Deputy Mayor P M Mannan appears before Central Crime Branch in Rs 15-Crore deal case involving TVK MLA

A case was registered by the Madurai City Central Crime Branch against Mannan for allegedly attempting to strike a deal worth Rs 15 crore with Musthafa, who represents the Madurai Central constituency.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2026 11:29 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 11:29 IST
Former Madurai Deputy Mayor P M Mannan appears before Central Crime Branch in Rs 15-Crore deal case involving TVK MLA
Former Madurai Corporation Deputy Mayor P M Mannan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Former Madurai Corporation Deputy Mayor P M Mannan appeared before the Madurai City Central Crime Branch police at Viswanathapuram on Saturday for questioning in connection with an alleged Rs 15-crore deal involving Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA Musthafa. A case was registered by the Madurai City Central Crime Branch against Mannan for allegedly attempting to strike a deal worth Rs 15 crore with Musthafa, who represents the Madurai Central constituency.

As part of the investigation, the Central Crime Branch had issued a summons directing Mannan to appear in person for questioning on Saturday. Musthafa, TVK MLA representing the Madurai Central constituency, on Tuesday (November 4) alleged that attempts were being made to lure Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLAs through horse-trading, claiming that All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) members were contacting him and offering ₹15 crore in exchange for support during a possible no-confidence motion.

Speaking to reporters at Madurai Airport after arriving from Chennai, Musthafa said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has introduced several welfare schemes for the people of Tamil Nadu during the government's first six months in office. The scheme for women is being launched across several districts of the state today. Detailing the alleged approach, Musthafa said, "There are once again attempts to lure TVK legislators through horse-trading. I personally received a phone call offering me ₹15 crore to support a no-confidence motion whenever it is moved. I have informed the party leadership about this."

Following the registration of a case against Senthil Balaji, AIADMK members have now become active in this matter. AIADMK functionaries from this region have been contacting me and attempting to lure legislators. Even if they offer ₹100 crore, TVK MLAs will not switch sides. The TVK MLA maintained that internal party unity remains uncompromised and said, "Both the AIADMK and DMK are involved in these attempts. I have brought the matter to the attention of the party leadership. The identities of those behind these attempts will come to light within a day or two."

Following the explosive claims, the Madurai Central Crime Branch launched an inquiry into the matter, questioning former Madurai Deputy Mayor P.M. Mannan (who was linked to the allegations) as well as Musthafa’s aide. AIADMK leader Sellur Raju responded by noting that Musthafa and Mannan are acquaintances. (ANI)

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