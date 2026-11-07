"Congress is sucking up to Akhilesh Yadav hoping for seats in UP": Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday criticised the Congress over its political ties with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, alleging that the party was seeking seats from the SP in the hope of winning representation in the state. "They (Congress) shout 'ballot-ballot,' but they lost on ballots in Karnataka too. They (Congress) haven't won a single seat in 9 states for the past 40 years. In Uttar Pradesh, they have 0-0 this time, so they're sucking up to Akhilesh Yadav, hoping he'll give them some seats so they can win a seat in Uttar Pradesh. There's nothing more to it than that," Singh said.

Earlier today, Singh launched a blistering attack on Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, advising her to forget Congress' return to power in India, adding that the party hasn't held power in nine different States for the last 40 years. Criticising Gandhi, Singh said that she has grown "weary" from trying to launch her son and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi. He further added that she lived without citizenship in the country for twelve years and even allegedly cast a vote.

"Sonia Gandhi, may God grant you a long life. You have grown weary from trying to 'launch' your son. You speak of democracy? You should be ashamed. You lived in this country for 12 years without citizenship, and it is alleged that you even cast a vote. Questions are also being raised regarding your son's citizenship," he said. Asserting that Congress will never return to power in the country, Singh said, "Abandon these ambitions. Forget about a return in 10 years; the Congress will never return to power in this country. You haven't held power in nine different states for the last 40 years."

He further alleged that the Gandhi family is trying to incite a civil war in India, noting that it will never happen. "Sonia Gandhi, from the very Congress party that imposed the Emergency and silenced the voices of the people, is talking about democracy. You and your son are trying to incite a civil war in India; that ambition, too, will never be fulfilled," he said. (ANI)