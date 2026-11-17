Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara has called upon the Union Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish a clear, lawful and time-bound roadmap for implementing 33% reservation for women in Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies at the earliest possible elections on Tuesday. According to the press release, addressing the inaugural session of the first Conference of Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) India Region, held at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Parameshwara emphasised that women's political representation must move beyond constitutional assurances and translate into meaningful participation in governance and decision-making.

"The question before us is not whether women are capable of leadership. Women have established that beyond argument. The question is whether our institutions have been courageous enough to share power with women," he said. He observed that the conference was not merely an occasion to discuss women in politics, but an opportunity to examine the fundamental questions of equality, credibility and the future of democracy itself.

Referring to the long struggle for women's political representation, Parameshwara recalled that the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance Government had introduced the Constitution (108th Amendment) Bill in 2008. Under the leadership of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi, the Bill secured passage in the Rajya Sabha on 9 March 2010 with 186 votes in favour and only one against. Although the Bill could not complete its passage through Parliament, it demonstrated the strong parliamentary support that women's reservation could command, he observed, the release said. He further alleged that Rahul Gandhi had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2018, offering unconditional Congress support for the passage of women's reservation legislation. The Congress party's 2024 election manifesto had also demanded its implementation without prolonged delays arising from the delimitation process.

Welcoming the constitutional recognition provided through the 106th Constitutional Amendment enacted in 2023, Parameshwara expressed concern that the promised reservation was yet to translate into actual seats for women in legislative institutions. He noted that although the amendment was formally brought into force in April 2026, the implementation of women's reservation remained linked to the Census and the subsequent delimitation exercise. He also referred to the unsuccessful attempt in Parliament in April 2026 to pass a further constitutional amendment concerning delimitation and the expansion of legislative seats, the release said. These developments, he observed, demonstrated the difficulties arising from linking women's political representation to a wider and contested restructuring of electoral constituencies.

"My appeal to the Union Government and to PM Narendra Modi: let the country agree on a clear, lawful and time-bound route to giving women one-third of seats in Parliament and State Assemblies at the earliest possible elections," he said. He urged Parliament to consider, through consensus, any necessary constitutional changes that could separate the implementation of women's reservation from broader disputes over delimitation.

"A promise written into the Constitution must become a reality visible in the next legislatures," he asserted. Turning to the conference theme, "Strong Foundations, Stronger Voices: Inclusive Cyberspace and Mentorship Pathways for New Women Legislators," Parameshwara highlighted the growing challenges faced by women in the digital public sphere.

While digital platforms had created unprecedented opportunities for women to communicate directly with citizens, organise communities and participate in public debate, they had also exposed women leaders to online abuse, threats, coordinated harassment, manipulated images and deepfakes. He cautioned that such attacks were not merely matters of individual safety but posed a wider threat to democratic participation, the release said. Dr. Parameshwara proposed that the conference explore a common framework for women legislators across the Commonwealth and its India Region, incorporating confidential cyberincident reporting systems, rapid-response assistance, digital-security and artificial-intelligence literacy, and practical training in public communication and legislative research.

He also called for independent, cross-party mentorship programmes connecting experienced parliamentarians with first-time elected women representatives, enabling them to develop the confidence, knowledge and institutional understanding necessary for effective legislative leadership. Emphasising that political representation alone was insufficient, he urged legislative institutions to create conditions that would enable women from diverse social and economic backgrounds to participate meaningfully in public life. He advocated reliable legislative research support, safe travel and accommodation arrangements, family-friendly legislative practices wherever feasible, accessible childcare facilities, effective anti-harassment mechanisms and greater opportunities for women to chair important legislative committees in the press release.

Such measures, he observed, were especially necessary to ensure that women without political family backgrounds or substantial financial resources could enter politics and exercise leadership on equal terms. Reflecting on Karnataka's historical contribution to democratic thought, Dr. Parameshwara said, "The 12th-century Anubhava Mantapa associated with Basavanna and Allama Prabhu, where principles of equality, dignity of labour, shared responsibility and women's participation in public discourse found expression. The inclusive ideals championed by the Sharanas offered valuable lessons for strengthening modern democratic institutions."

Recalling the contribution of women to India's freedom struggle and Constitution-making, he paid tribute to leaders such as Sarojini Naidu, Kasturba Gandhi, Aruna Asaf Ali, Sucheta Kripalani, Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, Hansa Mehta, Durgabai Deshmukh and Rajkumari Amrit Kaur. He observed that India's decision to introduce universal adult franchise from the beginning of its constitutional democracy was a remarkable commitment to equality, particularly at a time when several established democracies had yet to extend equal voting rights to women. However, he said, "The journey from the right to vote to the right to govern remained incomplete."

Looking ahead to the centenary of India's independence in 2047, Parameshwara said, "India's democratic progress must be measured by whether women could aspire to leadership at every level, from Gram Sabhas and municipalities to State Assemblies, Parliament and the highest offices of government." He envisioned an India where every girl, including those growing up in the smallest villages, could see women exercising political authority and recognise that the same opportunities were open to her.

Concluding his address, Parameshwara said, "Women's representation was not a favour granted by democracy, but a measure of whether democracy had fulfilled its promise of equality." He called upon the conference to send a strong message from Bengaluru for moving beyond symbolic recognition towards substantive political power, meaningful legislative participation and the lived experience of equality, the release said. (ANI)