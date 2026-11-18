Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed confidence in the BJP's return to power in the state for a third consecutive term, asserting that the party is headed towards securing more than 320 seats in the 2027 Assembly elections. Speaking with News18 on Wednesday, Yogi Adityanath said there was little doubt about the electoral outcome and indicated that the BJP was poised to surpass its previous performance.

“You can consider it certain that the election is heading in that direction; there is absolutely no doubt," the Chief Minister said when asked about the possibility of the BJP crossing the 320-seat mark. Taking aim at the Samajwadi Party and Congress, CM Yogi said the BJP would make its campaign about the contrast between the state’s past and its present. He said the party would highlight what it describes as "jungle raj, goondaraj, curfews and riots" under previous governments.

“The BJP, along with its allies, will contest this election by highlighting issues such as the alleged jungle raj and goondaraj under SP and Congress governments, along with curfews and riots," he said. “There is no doubt that the BJP will once again succeed in forming a government with a full majority for the third consecutive time," CM Yogi Adityanath added.

The Chief Minister also launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party, accusing successive Opposition governments of holding Uttar Pradesh back through dynastic and caste-based politics. “Family-based and caste-based politics ruined Uttar Pradesh and forced the state to remain in darkness," he said, adding that curfews and riots had once become synonymous with the state He alleged that the Samajwadi Party had come to be identified with appeasement politics and the criminalisation of politics.

Referring to law and order and women’s safety, the Chief Minister questioned the Samajwadi Party’s record during its tenure. “Was the dignity and safety of daughters and women ever ensured under the Samajwadi Party government? Never!" he said. The Chief Minister also contrasted the state’s investment climate before and after 2017, claiming that an Investors’ Summit organised under the previous Samajwadi Party government failed to attract investors. “Before 2017, the Samajwadi Party government had organised an Investors’ Summit, but not a single investor was willing to come to the state," he said

Taking another swipe at the previous UP government, Yogi Adityanath referred to a Chief Minister’s reluctance to visit Noida and alleged that political considerations had taken precedence over governance. He also said, “Today, rioters are no longer spared. This has created a new perception of Uttar Pradesh."

Adityanath also referred to what he described as a section of 15-20 per cent of people opposed to development and those who preferred unrest over celebrations. “Those who prefer unrest over celebrations will see their plans fail," he asserted, reiterating his confidence that the BJP would return to power with a decisive mandate. The 15-20 per cent remark came in reference to his "80 versus 20" remark in the run-up to the 2022 polls. However, he had clarified that he meant 80 per cent of people supporting the BJP and the 20 per cent opposing it. He said he did not say it in the context of religion or caste.

The BJP-led NDA is aiming for a third consecutive term in 2027 in Uttar Pradesh after winning the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections. In the 2017 polls, the BJP had won 312 seats, which shrank to 255 in 2022. Even with a reduced number of seats, the BJP-led NDA comfortably crossed the majority mark of 202. (ANI)