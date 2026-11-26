Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday reiterated his government's zero-tolerance stance against corruption, asserting that young people in the state are now securing employment purely on merit without having to pay bribes. Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Foundation Day in Moga, Mann said, "Young people are now getting jobs without having to pay bribes... I am committed to curbing corruption; I will neither take a bribe myself nor allow anyone else to do so."

Remembering Guru Gobind Singh Ji during his address, the Chief Minister spoke of the Sikh Guru's courage and enduring legacy in Punjab. "Guru Gobind Singh Ji was the Guru of the Punjab region. He stood against the vast Mughal Empire. Even when his young sons were martyred, he remained steadfast. He established a legacy that continues to this day; fairs and celebrations are held in honour of the Gurus across Punjab," Mann added. Speaking on AAP Foundation Day, Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan drew a contrast between the ruling party and previous dispensations in the state, stating that the AAP government had delivered on its electoral promises.

"It has been a common practice for political parties in Punjab to carry out some work when elections approach, only to discontinue it later. That is how they have operated in the past. However, the Aam Aadmi Party is different; it has fulfilled every guarantee it made," Sandhwan said. Expressing confidence in the party's return to power in the 2027 Assembly polls, Sandhwan added that existing welfare initiatives would remain uninterrupted. "Today, Arvind Kejriwal has even guaranteed that the Bhagwant Mann-led government will return to power—the people of Punjab are ensuring this. They are bringing it back, and all existing schemes will continue. The financial assistance provided to our sisters and daughters will continue," he said.

"Other schemes, such as free electricity and health insurance, will also remain in place. The development work in Punjab will continue just as it has been," the AAP leader further stated. Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh highlighted the state government's healthcare, power, and irrigation initiatives on AAP Foundation Day, stating that the entire state population had been brought under the Chief Minister's health coverage scheme.

"For the first time, the entire population, 30 million people across 6.5 million families, is covered under the CM Health Scheme... Electricity is being provided for free, including to farmers, and canal water is being made available," Singh said. Terming the healthcare milestones achieved by government hospitals as historic, the Health Minister added, "These are unprecedented developments. For the first time in Punjab, medical procedures like the insertion of heart stents are being provided completely free of charge. Furthermore, for the first time in the state's history, government hospitals are performing complex surgeries—such as kidney and liver transplants—that were never conducted here before." (ANI)