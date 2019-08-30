Khattar releases book penned by senior IPS officer O P Singh

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday released a book penned by senior IPS officer O P Singh. This is the third book by Singh, an ADGP rank officer in Haryana police, who is currently Special Officer to the Haryana chief minister.

The 174-page book named 'Jin Dhoondha Tin Paaiyan', is written in Hindi and has 45 chapters. It covers a wide range of issues including crime, violence, police, sports and social media. The book urges the readers to keep upgrading their worldview and avoid getting obsolete.

The book also seeks to promote the culture of cross-checking facts in the era of internet where there is a flood of information. Speaking at the event, Khattar praised Singh for his literary pursuits.

"He (Singh) is intelligent as well as an intellectual and his literary talent is abundant," said Khattar. The chief minister also praised Singh's efforts in organising events like marathons related to various social causes.

"He has been mobilising youth and connecting them with social causes. A marathon for women was held in Panipat on women empowerment issue, another marathon was held in Sirsa to give a message on drug issue while in Yamunanagar a marathon was held on road safety," the chief minister said. Singh said the art of storytelling is about "making readers see the scenes through words".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)