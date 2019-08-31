Trump says U.S. has good negotiations with Taliban but no deal yet

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the United States had good negotiations going on with the Taliban but had not yet reached a deal with the Islamist group on peace in Afghanistan.

Trump made the remark to reporters at the White House before leaving for the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland.

The Taliban said on Wednesday it was close to an agreement with U.S. officials on a deal that would see U.S. forces withdraw from Afghanistan in exchange for a Taliban promise that the country would not become a haven for international militants.

Also Read: Brother of Afghan Taliban leader killed in Pakistan mosque blast

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)