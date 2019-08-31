Eyeing state polls, AAP to launch 3-day Jan Samvad Yatra

With Assembly elections inching closer, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be launching a three-day-long 'Jan Samvad Yatra' from Sunday to outline the public welfare work done by Delhi government. Delhi minister and state party convenor Gopal Rai will be in charge of the yatra, an official communique said.

The yatra will start from Rohini Assembly segment at 5 pm on Sunday and is scheduled to culminate at Rithala Assembly constituency on Tuesday. As per the statement by the party, Rai will take AAP's message to the people across the state and will cover two Assembly constituencies every day.

The yatra is part of AAP's campaign to retain the mandate it secured in the 2015 Assembly elections. Elections are slated to take place in Delhi next year. (ANI)

