Shah asks Delhi BJP to reach out to people with unfulfilled promises of AAP government

By Pragya Kaushika With BJP unable to come to power in Delhi for nearly two decades, the party's central leadership is keen that the local unit steps up its efforts in taking on the AAP government and reaching out to people.

The BJP is also keeping an eye on efforts by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to woo the electorate and has taken steps to increase the party's connect with voters. At a meeting to review preparations for assembly polls on Saturday, Shah is learnt to have asked party MPs in Delhi to actively take on the AAP government on various issues concerning the national capital.

"It is election time. Why is no one asking what Kejriwal promised and has not delivered in past years? Why should BJP not ask what he did for the electorate," said a source quoting Shah. "He (Kejriwal) gheraoed Sheila Dikshit for not working for slums and unauthorized colonies. Why should he not be asked as to what he did for them? Did he give them pucca houses or ensured better facilities in slums," Shah reportedly asked the Delhi leaders present in the meeting.

Sources said Union Minister and former Delhi BJP chief Dr Harsh Vardhan has been asked to coordinate with the top bureaucrats in the city and ensure that the benefit of all central schemes reaches the common man. They said Shah has asked the Delhi unit to prepare a detailed list of unfulfilled tasks of Kejriwal government. .

Party MPs have also been asked reach out to people and make them aware about the unfulfilled promises by the Kejriwal government. Harsh Vardhan, who is MP from Chandani Chowk, has been asked to work closely with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. AAP government has been unveiling a slew of populist measures to prepare for the assembly polls. AAP was defeated on all seats in Lok Sabha elections and is making efforts to retain power in Delhi. The term of Delhi assembly will end early next year. (ANI)

Also Read: Light rains in some parts of Delhi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)