Ker CM congratulates newly appointed Guv

PTI Thiruvai
Updated: 01-09-2019 19:02 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday called and congratulated the newly appointed state Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. "He has an exemplary career in public life and we sincerely hope to work together for the development of the state.

On behalf of the people of Kerala, We warmly welcome him to our state", Vijayan said in a Facebook post. Khan replaces P Sathasivam, former Chief Justice of the Supreme court in the Raj Bhavan..

COUNTRY : India
