Pence says U.S. will continue to support Ukraine

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Sunday Washington will continue to support Ukraine, after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Warsaw. Washington is a key ally for Kyiv, has imposed sanctions on Russia for annexing Crimea in 2014 and backing pro-Moscow separatists in Ukraine's east.

Pence and Zelenskiy were in Warsaw for commemoration to mark the 80th anniversary of the start of World War Two.

