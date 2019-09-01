Highlights at 2100 hrs

Following are the top stories at 2100 hrs:

FGN34 PAK-LD JADHAV Pak says will grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav on Monday

Islamabad: Pakistan on Sunday said it will grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on death row in the country, on Monday "in line with the ICJ judgement".

FGN29 MALDIVES-INDOPAK-KASHMIR India, Pak engage in heated exchange at Speakers meet in Male

New Delhi/Male: India and Pakistan on Sunday had a heated exchange during the South Asian Speakers' Summit in the Maldives after the Pakistani side tried to raise the issue of abrogation of Article 370 provisions on Jammu and Kashmir.

DEL40 MEA-LD NRC People excluded from NRC will enjoy all rights till they exhaust legal remedies: MEA

New Delhi: People left off the NRC are not "stateless" and will continue to enjoy all the rights as before till they exhaust all the remedies available under the law, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday.

NATION DEL44 JK-FIRING-LD PAK

Army jawan killed as Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch Jammu: An Army jawan was killed on Sunday as Pakistan violated ceasefire by resorting to mortar shelling and small arms firing on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

DEL29 2NDLD GOVERNOR

Khan who quit Rajiv govt, BJP leaders Koshyari, Tamilisai appointed Governors New Delhi: Prominent Muslim face Arif Mohammed Khan, who quit the Rajiv Gandhi government in protest against the enactment of a law to nullify the Supreme Court verdict in the Shah Bano case, was on Sunday appointed as Governor, along with three BJP leaders.

BOM4 MP-DIGVIJAYA-ISI-BJP

BJP, Bajrang Dal taking money from Pak's ISI, claims Digvijaya Bhind (MP): Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has alleged that the BJP and the Bajrang Dal take money from Pakistan's notorious Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) spy agency, drawing flak from the saffron party which said he has lost credibility by intentionally giving controversial statements.

MDS10 BANKS-LD FM

There will not be single job loss due to merger of banks: FM Chennai: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday allayed fears of job losses following the proposed merger of public sector banks, saying not even one employee

shall be removed following the amalgamation.

DEL39 MEA-PAK-SIKH GIRLS Abduction and conversion of two Sikh girls in Pak: MEA asks Pak to take immediate remedial action

New Delhi: In the wake of forced conversion of two Sikh girls in Pakistan, India on Sunday expressed strong concern over the incidents and asked the neighbouring country to take remedial action to stop such cases.

DEL31 BIZ-GST-LD COLLECTIONS GST collections dip below Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 98,202 cr in Aug

New Delhi: In an apparent sign of economic slowdown, India's GST collections in August dropped to Rs 98,202 crore from over Rs 1.02 lakh crore in the previous month, the finance ministry said on Sunday.

DEL36 POL-KHURSHID-LD MODI Finding something good Modi has done is like looking for needle in haystack: Khurshid

New Delhi: Finding something good Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done would be like looking for a needle in a haystack, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said on Sunday, days after some party leaders called for praising the PM whenever he does good work. By Asim Kamal

DEL41 KASHMIR-ACTIVIST Kashmiri activist stopped at IGI airport, barred from flying abroad

New Delhi: A Kashmiri rights activist was stopped by authorities at the Delhi airport and barred from flying abroad, official sources said on Sunday.

DEL38 IMD-MONSOON

Excess rainfall in half of India in August: IMD New Delhi: Nearly half of the country received excess rainfall in August, which recorded 15 per cent more precipitation than normal, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

LEGAL

LGD6 PB-COURT-SUMMONS

Bathinda court summons Cong president, 11 others in civil suit case Bathinda: A court here has summoned Congress president and 11 others in a civil suit seeking permanent injunction against the opening of the Malwa Congress Bhawan by the party's Bathinda unit at a private club here.

LGD3 DL-HC-MISHRA

Kapil Mishra claims in HC he was disqualified as he was whistleblower, highlighted Delhi govt corruption New Delhi: Disqualified AAP MLA Kapil Mishra, who recently joined the BJP, has claimed before the Delhi High Court that the action was taken against him as he had highlighted alleged corruption of the chief minister, ministers and functionaries of the city government and the Speaker had "prejudiced and oblique motive".

FOREIGN

FGN22 UK-PM-BREXIT Boris Johnson firm on Brexit as thousands protest in UK

London: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday issued a stark warning to rebels within his own Conservative Party to fall in line with his Brexit plans or risk a government led by Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. By Aditi Khanna

FES38 PAK-QURESHI Entire Pak united, can protect its sovereignty: Qureshi

Islamabad: The entire Pakistan is united and can protect the country's stability and sovereignty, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said amidst tensions with India after it revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

