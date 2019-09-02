International Development News
U.S.'s Pence calls for vigilance about Russian election meddling

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 02-09-2019 16:43 IST
It is necessary to remain alert to Russian interference in elections around the world, United States Vice President Michael Pence said on Monday in Warsaw.

"With its efforts to meddle in elections across Europe and around the world now is the time for us to remain vigilant about the intentions and the actions being taken by Russia," Pence said during the conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

COUNTRY : United States
