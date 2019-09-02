Congress leader Anand Sharma meets South African President in Johannesburg

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Monday met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and discussed with him regional and global developments. They met at the African National Congress (ANC) headquarters in Luthuli House here.

President Ramaphosa and Shama discussed the political developments following the national elections in both India and South Africa. The exchange of views covered regional and global developments and on issues of shared interests of the ANC and the Congress. President Ramaphosa expressed concern over the global economic slowdown resulting in high unemployment among youth and adversely affecting social security, a statement from Sharma's office said.

He is also learnt to have referred to regional conflicts and tensions in different parts of the world which pose a threat to peace and stability and a challenge for the global leadership. Sharma, who is the deputy leader of Congress in Rajya Sabha and a member of the CWC conveyed a message of greetings from Congress President Sonia Gandhi to the ANC president which was reciprocated.

Sharma also met the top six leaders of the ANC as part of leadership exchange between ANC and the Congress. The ANC leadership reaffirmed its commitment to strengthen the historic relationship with the Congress.

Sharma will deliver a lecture at South African Institute of International Affairs on September 4 and will engage with the academia and think tanks during his visit, the statement said.

